ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) Review: Experience Power For Creativity

“Don’t judge a book by its cover”, a metaphorical phrase that means one should not judge the worth or value of something by its look alone. The new ASUS Vivobook Pro OLED series may have an unassuming facade but under that is a really powerful engine.

The new Vivobook Pro 16X OLED target lifestyle creators, vloggers, and artists. Design wise, it is less minimalistic and traditional than a Zenbook pro, but not as colourful as the regular Vivobooks.

The Vivobook Pro 16X OLED, available in Comet Grey or Cool Silver colour option features a 16-inch NanoEdge 4K OLED display, with up to an Intel Core i7- 11370H CPU, TG SSD: 1TB PCIe SSD Gen3 + 32GB Optane Memory, Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics and Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU, as well as a M.2 SSD, and a 96Wh 6-cells lithium-polymer battery that let creativity flow.

What else makes this device special for creatives?

Performance Guaranteed

Specially designed for content creators and consumers with the creative edge, the ASUS’ Vivobook 16X Pro OLED have powerful performance and clever technology. With the latest powerful Intel® Core™ H Series Mobile Processor, high-speed DDR4 RAM, and high-capacity battery, the Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) boosts a user’s performance to challenge the limits.

A high-performance solid-state disk with a PCIe interface gives Vivobook 16X OLED the fastest storage available, allowing ultra-quick boot times and zero-wait app loading. The 16 GB DDR4 RAM enables smooth multitasking even when using many applications simultaneously, while up to 1TB PCIe SSD memory offers fast data transfer and plenty of space for creative projects.

Vivobook Pro 16X OLED is also powered by the latest NVIDIA GeForce 3050 graphics which helps to bring creative imaginations to life. With up to 2x the rendering performance of the 20 Series and up to 32 GB of graphics memory, Studio laptops render extra-large 3D models and edit up to 8K HDR RAW video snappier than ever. NVIDIA RTX is designed for creative professionals and enterprises to meet the demands of advanced multi-app design and visualization workflows.

Three-sided NanoEdge Display

The new NanoEdge display on Vivobook Pro 16X OLED continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible — the new three-sided NanoEdge display now has an even narrower bezel along the top, side and bottom of the display. This results in an 86% screen-to-body ratio for a more immersive viewing experience in a much more compact package.

ASUS DialPad

A special feature of Vivobook Pro 16X is the exclusive ASUS DialPad – a virtual version of the ASUS Dial rotary controller of the new ProArt StudioBooks, which is integrated into the touchpad. The keyboard has a very distinct design, with some clear colour coding for different groups of keys. It also has an SSO fingerprint. Swiping inwards from the top right corner of the generous-in-size touchpad enables the brand new DialPad. Once activated, it has the same UI and functionality as the Studiobook physical dial.

The DialPad allows precise and intuitive control of creative tools, and the dual-fan cooling design with up to a 96Wh high-capacity battery empowers users to work in undisturbed peace.

ASUS-Exclusive WiFi Master Premium Technology

The Vivobook Pro 16X OLED is equipped with ASUS WiFi Master Premium technology, which not only has built-in Intel WiFi 6 wireless network for faster wireless transmission performance, but also adds ASUS exclusive WiFi SmartConnect function, which provides greater distance, stability, and seamless wireless network experiences.

Powerful Long-Lasting Battery

Vivobook 16X OLED keep its user going for longer. It features up to a high-quality 96W battery and a lifespan that’s 3X longer than standard lithium-ion batteries. Fast-charge technology also lets a user charge a low battery to 60% in just 49 minutes. Integrated ASUS Battery Health Charging Technology also makes for a safer charging experience, with measures designed to decrease the battery expansion rate during charging to help ensure the battery stays in good condition. It runs up to 14 hours of battery life.

