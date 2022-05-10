ASUS Brings Class, Power, Creativity to Content Creators: Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) Review

ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED, the World’s first 16” 4K OLED Display is a laptop specially built with content creators in mind. It comes with a gorgeous and top of the class OLED panel, ideal for true creators.

Specifications to note:

• Up to Intel® Core™ i7-11370H Processor

• Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU

• Up to 16:10 4K (16”)/2.8K (14”) OLED display, 550 (16”)/600 (14”) nits’ peak brightness

• Three-sided NanoEdge display with 4.8 mm side bezels and 86% screen-to-body ratio

• TÜV Rheinland-certified eye care

• Pantone validated

• Exclusive ASUS DialPad for seamless and intuitive creating experience

• Up to 49% bigger touchpad

• AI noise-cancelling technology

• Dual-fan cooling design

• Webcam shield for privacy

• High-capacity battery: 96Wh

• One touch to login with power button

• Windows 10 Pro / Windows 10 Home

The Build and Design

ASUS deserves a distinction for making a laptop that looks and feels premium, just like they’ve always done. Very few Windows-based PCs do. Also, ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED is a reminder that you can make a solid laptop without trying to copy Apple’s design. Or, take any inspiration from it!

ASUS doesn’t have the most minimalist approach when it comes to designing its laptops and it reflects on the Vivobook Pro 16X OLED as well. There is a new metallic logo badge on the lid with ASUS Vivobook branding on it. It’s loud but looks good. The ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED has a metal build which adds premium-ness.

The keyboard has a combination of white and grey with special highlights on the Enter and ESC keys. I didn’t really like the shade of orange used here though. ASUS has put a Single Sign On fingerprint sensor on top of the power button and it works well. I was able to unlock the laptop with ease and at the first try, at least 8 out of 10 times.

Another interesting design element is the virtual DialPad, a virtual dial that you activate on the ClickPad by swiping from the right corner. By default, this DialPad lets you change the brightness and volume levels, but it can be customised for other functionalities. It is also compatible with Adobe software such as Photoshop, After Effects, and Premiere.

The Performance

The Vivobook Pro 16X OLED is impressive on-paper and in real world scenarios. Powered with the latest powerful Intel® Core™ H Series Mobile Processor, high-speed DDR4 RAM, and high-capacity battery, the Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) boosts a user’s performance to challenge the limits. Photo editing is fun and easy on the machine. You also edit videos seamlessly.

A high-performance solid-state disk with a PCIe interface gives Vivobook 16X OLED the fastest storage available, allowing ultra-quick boot times and zero-wait app loading. The 16 GB DDR4 RAM enables smooth multitasking even when using many applications simultaneously, while up to 1TB PCIe SSD memory offers fast data transfer and plenty of space for creative projects.

Vivobook Pro 16X OLED is also powered by the latest NVIDIA GeForce 3050 graphics which helps to bring creative imaginations to life. With up to 2x the rendering performance of the 20 Series and up to 32 GB of graphics memory, Studio laptops render extra-large 3D models and edit up to 8K HDR RAW video snappier than ever. NVIDIA RTX is designed for creative professionals and enterprises to meet the demands of advanced multi-app design and visualization workflows.

The laptop comes with a dual-fan cooling system with two heat pipes. I didn’t face any heating issues while using the laptop.

Connectivity and audio

ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED comes with plenty of connectivity options to keep the creators happy. There is a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, a HDMI 1.4 port, a 3.5mm audio jack and a microSD card reader. There is also WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5. All options work well.

The audio is taken care of by a set of stereo speakers certified by Harman Kardon and it’s after a long time that an ASUS laptop has managed to satisfy me with its audio output. The laptop is loud enough to watch a movie directly from the speakers while sitting in your room. It still lacks a punch while listening to music, but you should expect it from most laptops.

Final verdict

Priced at NGN969,990 and available at SPAR outlets nationwide, this uncompromising powerhouse brings the speed and accuracy you need to realize your creator’s dream and vision.