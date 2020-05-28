Aston University Offers Between £3000 – £8,000 Scholarship to Nigerian Applicants for September 2020 Entry

Aston University, one of UK’s most prestigious University is still accepting applications for September 2020. Located in Birmingham, UK’s vibrant second largest city, Aston University is globally known to provide industry focused learning experience and employability is at the center of what we offer to students of all backgrounds.

Why you should choose Aston?

· Gold rating in the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF, 2017)

· Ranked first in the UK for value-added (Guardian University Guide 2020)

· Aston Business School is one of the few business schools worldwide to be triple-accredited by AACSB, EQUIS and AMBA.

· Ranked in the world top 100 for Business and Management (QS world ranking 2020)

In line with providing students with the best experience, Aston University places a huge importance on equipping students with employability skills. The university has a dedicated team working closely with UK and international employers and partner universities to source and promote placement opportunities to Aston students, and also organize employer events and recruitment fairs on campus to bring employers and students closer together. Students can take up paid placements of up to £15,000, giving them the opportunity to apply what they have learnt on their course in the real world whilst gaining valuable professional and paid experience. In many master’s courses, students can take an extended work placement of up to 12 months with the Aston Global Advantage and choose to study abroad in Europe and beyond.

According to the University’s Regional Manager for Africa, Mr Babajide Ogundeji “Aston University has a longstanding reputation for training professionals in all sectors. We are known as an enterprising university and our undergraduate students work with real life projects and undertake placements in industry, the professions or the public sector, while our postgraduate portfolio are designed in close partnership with business and industry in the UK and internationally, giving students the ideal platform from which to build their future career”.

Mr Babs Ogundeji also stated that for September 2020 entry, Aston University will be offering between £3000 – £8,000 in scholarships to international students including Nigerian students to recognize excellence and outstanding academic achievement. Visit the international scholarship page for more info on how to apply www2.aston.ac.uk/scholarships.

Prospective students from Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa that wish to apply for september 2020 session and need more information can contact Babajide Ogundeji on 08136091160, b.ogundeji@aston.ac.uk or visit Aston University’s official website www.aston.ac.uk