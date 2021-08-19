Aristokrat Group and Boomplay Launch Open House Series

On Wednesday the 11th of August, 2021, two music powerhouses from different sides of the fence officially launched their collaborative effort called the Open House Series.

Responsible for developing some of the biggest African acts of the decade (Burna Boy, LeriQ, and Kel P), the Aristokrat Group seeks to continue its phenomenal artist development run by collaborating with Africa’s largest music streaming service, Boomplay.

The mentorship program titled “The Open House Series”, is a blend of music and music business education, promising to develop artists not only artistically but on the business side of the music business, an issue that has persisted for decades in the industry.

The four-month-long program began on the 9th of August and will be broken down into three stages for participants. The first of which will kick off with the chosen participants engaged in a variety of learning sessions, including one by renowned record executive, Godwin Tom, titled Music Business Africa.

Opportunities to engage other industry professionals will be made possible for participants, offering them learning opportunities to further their careers in whatever capacity they might be lacking. Instructionals on streaming revenue, touring, marketing, songwriting, production, and performing will also be made available by professionals with years of experience in these respective fields.

The final stage of the project will be a two-week production camp at the Aristokrat Music Studio in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Participants will work on a joint album with the records performed, arranged, produced, mixed, and mastered by themselves with input from unnamed professionals. The proposed album will then be distributed and marketed by Boomplay worldwide.

That is not all the streaming service intends to bring to the table with promises of front page features, professional media curation, and extensive promotion for their own projects on all streaming platforms.

Aristokrat CEO, Piriye Isokrari shared in the press release, “Last year I and the Aristokrat team decided to open our doors and lend a helping hand to a few upcoming artists, producers, and music business professionals. It was truly an enlightening experience and we knew we had to find a way to do more.” Entries for the programme are welcome at https://bit.ly/OpenHouseBP.