Are you expanding your business into Ghana? Finally you can get all done here in Lagos, without having to get on a flight to Accra.

Established a little over a decade ago, Firmus Advisory Limited, is an international consulting and advisory firm, providing a one-stop-shop for Business Regulatory Compliance, Market Research and Trade Development services. Firmus Advisory is headquartered in Accra, Ghana and proudly re-announces its presence in the renowned country Nigeria.

Firmus Advisory provides the following services for businesses expanding into Ghana;

• Company registration

• Company secretarial services

• Temporary Virtual office address

• Bank account opening

• Work and residence permits

• Product registrations

• Data collection and market research

• Trade partner search

• Market and sector insights

We have successfully served clients that includes Plentywaka (Treepz), SportyBet, 22Bet, Msport, HONDA, ABSA Bank Ghana, FBN Bank and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), to name a few with our seamless and bullish business expansion services into Ghana and Nigeria.

We are inspired to deliver Value and we look forward to serving you. For more information, visit our website: https://firmusnigeria.com/ or email info@firmusnigeria.com