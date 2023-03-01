AO2LAW celebrates 6 years in business

March 1, 2023: The law firm of Anaje Olumide Oke Akinkugbe (AO2LAW) celebrates its sixth year in business. Established on March 1, 2017, the Firm has continued to thrive in the African legal practice landscape, leading numerous cutting-edge transactions in differing areas of law and related disciplines.

The Firm’s sixth year celebration also witnesses its first Managing Partner transition from Chinedu Anaje, FCIArb to Bidemi Olumide. Chinedu had led the Firm since its formation.

Speaking on the transition, Chinedu says “BD [Bidemi] will elevate our Firm’s future as a strategic, decisive, resilient leader. He has shown that he possesses a rare combination of essential qualities including the ability to thoughtfully synthesize ideas and facts, make good judgements and act even where difficult, with a balance of empathy and resolve. The Partners of the Firm are confident that with his leadership and experience, he will make major contributions to bolstering our development and growth as a global institution.”

Speaking on his new role, Bidemi quipped “When on Friday, January 20, 2017, we shook hands to create the Firm, what we envisioned was a multidisciplinary world class institution that will deliver exceptional services at all levels. That has been our reality and our continuing thrust. This transition should further the market’s reposition of its trust in us as an institution that has come to stay and thrive on its mandate of exceptional services”.

AO2LAW, a full-service law firm, is headquartered in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State, Nigeria with other operational Nigeria offices in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Akure in Ondo State and Awka in Anambra State.