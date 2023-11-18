Amel International Services Limited Earns Prestigious Recognition at Go Global Awards

Amel International Services Limited, manufacturers of Amel Susan products and one of Nigeria’s leading baking ingredient and breakfast cereal brands won the Food Manufacturing category at the prestigious Go Global Awards.

The Go Global Awards is an international award body celebrating excellence and innovation in various industries. It recognizes companies that demonstrate distinction in their respective fields, emphasizing the importance of global impact and competitiveness. Amel International Services Limited’s success in the Food Manufacturing category reflects its ability to meet and exceed industry standards, outstanding contributions to the food manufacturing sector, and its commitment to quality, innovation, and global competitiveness.

Akan Peter, Managing Director, Amel International Services Limited, expressed his appreciation for the Go Global Awards and acknowledged the unwavering contributions of the Amen Susan team in earning the prestigious award. “Thanks to our partners, mentors, and employees who have been part of this journey. For our pitch to have come up tops despite the incredible brands that pitched is a testament to where we are going and how the public views the brand. The significance of this award extends beyond the confines of industry recognition. It catalyzes Amel Susan’s continued growth and influence in the international market. The acknowledgement from the Go Global Awards solidifies the brand’s position as a leader, reinforcing the trust and loyalty of consumers who have made Amel Susan a preferred choice for baking and breakfast cereals”.

As Amel International Services Limited continues to navigate the global marketplace, the Go Global Award adds a layer of prestige and credibility to the Amel Susan brand. It also provides new opportunities, partnerships, and markets that pave the way for an even more impactful presence on the global stage.