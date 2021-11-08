Alternative Routes to Second Citizenship for Nigerians

Over the last several years wealthy individuals have turned their attention abroad in search for better business opportunities, economic stability and freedom of movement. Many wealthy Nigerians are looking for the alternative ways to secure their wealth and families outside of the country. The interest in Citizenship by Investment programs that grant you a second passport has drastically increased in African countries.

What Are the Options

Citizenship by Investment programs are designed to offer investors and their families advantages in business opportunities and quality of life.

Nigerian investors can apply for second citizenship by investing in Grenada hospitality and tourism luxury project, such as Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada by Range Developments. With the investment starting from USD 220,000 for the family of four, the investors seeking a second citizenship may benefit from the power and privileges of Grenada citizenship.

What Are the Benefits

Grenada passport holders have visa free access to the key economic markets of the world, including United States, United Kingdom, Schengen countries and China. That gives businessmen access to the world’s largest economies and opens doors to opportunities.

A citizen of Grenada has eligibility to apply for the E-2 investor’s visa of the United States. This visa allows investor to set up a new business or purchase a franchise and reside in the US while the business is operating renewing it every 5 years. The spouse and minor children of the main applicant can be included in the application, and can work for the E-2 business or any other employer. The children can attend public schools for free with an opportunity to enjoy in-state tuition fee in the universities. The E-2 visa can be renewed indefinitely – as long as the E-2 business is running.

Global mobility is extremely important for a Nigerians individuals or businessmen who travel for business or leisure, as second passport saves money and valuable time. With Grenada passport, you have the ability to travel to more than 140 countries visa free, as well as to stay there for specific period of time throughout the year.

Securing the Future

The past years has been challenging for the world, including African countries. Therefore, it has become more important to protect your financial opportunities and family safety.

Choosing the right developer is the first and most important step of your CBI journey. Range Developments is the only CBI developer who has completed two 5-star luxury resorts in the Caribbean – famous Park Hyatt St. Kitts and the Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski, Dominica and committed to complete Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada in 2022.The company has a decade of experience in the citizenship by investment industry and helped over 4,000 people to gain second citizenship through Grenada, St. Kitts and Dominica Citizenship by Investment program and securing their future.

For further information contact info@rangedevelopments.com or WhatsApp +971 55 887 4216.