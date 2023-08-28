Afrihealth’s CEO, Linda Obi, joins the prestigious Forbes Business Council

Afrihealth, a leading health-tech company, is proud to announce that its CEO, Linda Obi, has been invited to join the esteemed Forbes Business Council.

Forbes Business Council is an invitation-only community for successful business owners and Leaders. Linda Obi’s inclusion underscores her exceptional contributions to the healthcare sector. A testament to her visionary leadership and commitment to advancing healthcare services in Nigeria and Africa.

As the CEO of Afrihealth, Linda has played a pivotal role in driving innovation, accessibility, and excellence in healthcare solutions across the region, especially with the launch of Rigourplus – a groundbreaking healthcare app, on which users can conveniently access telemedicine services, connect qualified doctors to patients, as well as pharmacies to consumers, all at the click of a button.

Under her guidance and leadership, Afrihealth has consistently delivered cutting-edge technologies and solutions that are revolutionizing healthcare delivery and making a positive impact on people’s lives.

“I am deeply honored to join the Forbes Business Council and to be part of a community of accomplished professionals who are dedicated to shaping the future of various industries,” Linda Obi stated. “This recognition reaffirms our commitment to advancing healthcare accessibility and quality in Nigeria and beyond.”

With Linda Obi’s leadership and her inclusion in the Forbes Business Council, Afrihealth is well-positioned to further drive its mission to offer innovative solutions that address critical healthcare challenges in the region, and continue to make strides in the healthcare industry,

About Afrihealth:

Afrihealth is a pioneering health-tech company focused on democratizing access to quality healthcare at an affordable rate through technology-driven solutions and products like Rigourplus, an all-in-one healthcare app that allows users book consultations with qualified doctors on the go, order medications and process delivery to any location as well as book ambulances when a medical emergency arises.

With a commitment to creating positive and sustainable impact, Afrihealth is at the forefront of revolutionizing healthcare in Nigeria and across Africa.

To learn more about Afrihealth, visit www.afri-health.com

