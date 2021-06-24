AfricaWorks – Making Great Strides In Expansion Towards Unlocking Africa’s Business Growth Potentials

AfricaWorks (africaworks.co) is a leading pan-African company making giant strides in unlocking the growth of Africa’s business potential. Founded in 2019, AfricaWorks offers flexible and fully functional office solutions to Multinationals, mid-size corporations, SMEs and startups in key economic hubs across the continent such as Lagos, Accra, Cape Town, Nairobi and Abidjan.

The working population in Africa is expected to increase to 1 billion by 2030, and the need for flexible work spaces is the new normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic and change in perception of traditional business practices. AfricaWorks’ efforts to enter a second round of fundraising is a major component of the company’s strategic expansion plans to open more spaces across key business centres in the region: 10 new spaces by July 2021, 20 spaces by July 2022 and 100 spaces across Africa by 2025. The strategic expansion plan provides an immense opportunity to effectively harness investment opportunities across the region.

In addition to opening new spaces in major business centres across the African region, AfricaWorks will also open new work spaces in London, Paris and Dubai by the end of 2021, to properly position the brand and increase top of mind awareness among international business communities looking to expand their business operations to Africa while also supporting the expansion plans of African businesses looking to extend to these regions.

Read Also: Agribusiness crucial to Nigeria’s economic recovery Agbaso

For Grégoire Schwebig, Founder of AfricaWorks, the fundraising closing confirms investor appetite for African growth opportunities, “The current global crisis has accelerated the transformation of office consumption and has changed requirements and spurred new demands for companies across Africa and beyond. The AfricaWorks offering is driven by regional realities and is designed to support clients as they seek new African opportunities while addressing regional challenges. AfricaWorks’ aggressive 2021 expansion strategy will address the chronic shortage of office space and the limited high-quality service offering demanded by businesses and organizations in support of their growth plans. We will build on our proven track record of delivery to meet this demand.”

AfricaWorks places a unique focus on the innovation DNA of the continent and supports its offering by the goal to create the first leading Pan-African business community with dedicated support centres and business growth facilities for entrepreneurs across the African region. Some of its leading international clients who are expanding their business across Africa include L’Oreal, Uber, Airbnb and Universal Music among others. The company plans to accommodate up to 500 businesses and SMEs by the end of 2021.