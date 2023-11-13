Africa Credit Expo 2023: Unveiling Africa’s First Credit Conference and Expo

Be a part of first ever Africa Credit Expo 2023 (ACE) that is set to take place in Lagos, Nigeria, and Lomé, Togo, offering a unique opportunity for individuals and businesses to connect with policymakers, lenders, investors, and more. Get pre-approved for a loan, learn about the latest credit products, and attend masterclasses on a variety of financial topics.

ACE 2023 marks a significant milestone as the first-ever credit conference and exposition in Africa, dedicated to expanding large-scale consumer and SME lending. The event will consist of a one-day expo for consumers in Lagos and a pioneering annual summit for lenders in Lomé, Togo, on November 16, 2023, in collaboration with AFIS. Registration is officially open for the highly anticipated Africa Credit Expo (ACE) 2023, a groundbreaking event set to take place in Lagos, Nigeria, on the 15th of November 2023.

Why Attend ACE 2023

ACE 2023 is designed to empower attendees to take control of their financial future through the use of credit. This remarkable event offers numerous opportunities to:

– Get pre-approved for a loan from multiple lenders

– Learn about the latest credit products and services

– Meet with financial experts and get one-on-one advice

– Attend masterclasses and seminars on a variety of financial topics

– Enjoy live performances by guest artists that promise to make the event even more memorable.

– Network with fellow attendees, lenders, and industry professionals who can assist you on your journey through the world of credit.

– Win gifts and prizes that can change your life

Event Details

Day 1: Lagos, Nigeria – November 15th, 2023

This B2C event is tailored to bring together over 1,000 consumers and MSMEs seeking credit with more than 25 premier lenders and exhibitors. This presents an excellent opportunity to generate leads, showcase products and services, and close deals on the spot.

Event highlights include:

– Full-day expo for consumers and SMEs to meet with exhibitors.

– Opportunities for lenders to meet one-on-one with pre-qualified Tier 1 borrowers seeking credit.

– Consumer Certification Workshops on budgeting, understanding credit, and managing finances with exclusive access to qualified lenders.

– Breakout tracks featuring professionals in savings, investment, family business planning, ideation, 1st-time borrowing, and more.

– Live demonstrations to generate leads.

– Three Consumer Workshops: Level 1 Credit Certification for first-time borrowers, Preparing your MSME business for foreign exchange, and Multiplying Your Wealth using Credit.

– VIP opportunities to meet celebrity guests and enjoy backstage access to music artists. – VIP seating at the closing entertainment in Lagos, featuring guest artists.

Day 2: Lomé, Togo – November 16th

This B2B event is tailored for credit professionals, including lenders, CEOs, FinTech companies, and solution providers. It provides a platform to share best practices and innovative solutions to help lenders grow their consumer and SME retail loan portfolios.

Event highlights include:

– Keynote speaker and practical guidance from speakers on critical topics, including Fintech, employee recruitment and retention, marketing, sales, loan processing, compliance, leadership development, and more.

– General sessions, small-group roundtable discussions, idea exchanges, live demos, networking opportunities, and more.

– Solution providers showcasing new technologies and systems to assist lenders in their growth.

Space are limited, so early registration is strongly encouraged to secure your spot and take the first step towards financial empowerment. Please visit [Event Website] for more information and to register.

ACE 2023 is proudly brought to you by CreditRegistry and AFIS

For media inquiries, sponsorships, or more information, please contact expoteam@creditregistry.ng