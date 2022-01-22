AFCON 2021: Tough test for Super Eagles as Nigeria face familiar foe Tunisia in last-16 tie

The Super Eagles of Nigeria face a sort of difficult test in the last 16 of AFCON 2021 after their record finish at the top of their Group with a maximum of nine points on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

The Super Eagles have been the most outstanding team at AFCON 2021, defeating the most successful team on the continent, Egypt 1-0, in their opener and also making a record as the only team in the tournament to progress into the last 16 with nine points from their three group games. Nigeria also cruised into the last 16 with the best goal stats in the tournament, scoring six and conceding just one through a penalty.

That dominance and the outstanding display are about to be tested as Nigeria faces Tunisia in the Round of 16 on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua.

The dangerous pairing, as some pundits have described it, will see the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia face the Super Eagles again after less than two years of their last encounter in an international friendly in October 2020, which ended in 1-1.

Nigeria and Tunisia have met eight times since January 2000. During those encounters, Nigeria won three, lost one, and four games ended in a draw. Tunisia have only defeated Nigeria once since 2000.

Aside from head-to-head stats that favour Nigeria against Tunisia, the Super Eagles’ campaign at AFCON 2021 centers on a formidable record that could send chills down the spine of any opponent, winning five and drawing one of their last six matches, they also defeated Egypt, the team with the highest number of AFCON titles.

Tunisia, on the other hand, won two, drew one, and lost three of their last six games. They progressed into the last 16 with three points as one of the four third-placed teams after winning just one match in the group stage.

Although the present form of the Carthage Eagles at AFCON 2021 has been abysmal, finishing third place in Group F that comprised of Gambia, Mali, and Mauritania, the Tunisians are no pushovers. Pundits have also blamed their shock 1-0 loss to the Gambia on Thursday to COVID-19. Twelve players in the 28-man squad contracted Covid-19 a few days before the match, and they are expected to return for Sunday’s match against Nigeria.

Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen has admitted that “It is going to be a very different game because they are technically very good and they are fast as a typical North African team. So we will find a way to see how to counter them and come out on top at the end of the day.”

The winner will face either Burkina Faso or Gabon in the quarter-finals.

Nigeria vs Tunisia and action from other games in the last 16 of AFCON 2021 will be live in HD on SuperSport on DStv with expert analyses and pidgin commentary.

Viewers can download the DStv app to watch the games live on the go.

For more information, visit www.dstvafrica.com or download the MyDStv app to reconnect and other self-service options.