Accelerate2030 launches in Nigeria, and entrepreneurs are invited to apply to the 2021 Edition before 12th July, 2021!

Accelerate2030 has announced the launch of its 4th edition in Nigeria. Initiated by Impact Hub and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)in 2016, Accelerate2030 is the world’s largest program for entrepreneurial solutions towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, (SDGs).

The program brings together impact-driven companies, corporates, UN agencies, financial institutions, international development organizations, and other partners to connect and collaborate on scaling the most promising innovations across the globe.

The program has till date been present in 20+ countries, attracting over 1,600 entrepreneurs and numerous partners globally.

This year, Accelerate2030 will run in 20+ locations: Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Rwanda, Zambia, Côte d’Ivoire, Mali, Tanzania, Sudan, Malaysia, Indonesia, China, Turkey, Croatia, and North Macedonia.

A2030 seeks to support entrepreneurs with creative, innovative and scalable solutions to the numerous key challenges the world is facing, towards achieving the 17 UN SDGs by 2030.

Read also: The Place of SMEs in Africa’s Free Trade (1)

Impact driven entrepreneurs in Nigeria are invited to apply if their solutions and businesses meet the following criteria;

Impact on the SDGs – The solution effectively addresses a substantial issue linked to the SDGs or has the potential for signiﬁcant future impact on the SDGs.

Scalability – The solution and the business model have the potential to be replicated and scaled to other contexts, markets or geographies.

Growth Stage – The venture shows traction and demonstrates impact already.

Skilful Team – The team demonstrates ambition and skills to scale their solution.

During the Accelerate2030 Scale Readiness program, entrepreneurs will learn to shape and implement their scaling strategy, become investment-ready and successfully measure impact towards the SDGs.

The program is open to all the themes covered in the SDGs, and this year, Impact Hub Lagos will particularly focus on Circular Economy around sectors including Recycling (Plastic and E-waste), Agriculture/Food systems, Sustainable Fashion, Climate Change Mitigation, etc, delivering solid understanding on the topics of circularity, system thinking and ecosystem innovation.

Opportunity for Global Partnerships and Support

After the National Scale – Readiness Program, entrepreneurs/ventures with the highest international potential will gain the opportunity to participate in the Global Scaling Program, starting with a Global Scaling week in Geneva, Switzerland, plus the opportunity to present their solutions at the SDG Finance Summit in Geneva.

Accelerate2030 is supported globally by Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, Pfizer, Mava Foundation, International Trade Centre, Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

To apply to Accelerate2030 please visit https://www.f6s.com/accelerate2030-nigeria/apply