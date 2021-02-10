Accelerate your career – Register for the GIG Management Acceleration Programme (GMAP)

The GIG Management Acceleration Programme (GMAP) is an initiative of the GIG Learning Academy (GLA), the learning and development powerhouse under the GIG Group. The GIG Group is an indigenous technology, investment and intelligence-driven company with subsidiaries operating in key sectors of the economy including transportation, finance, energy and logistics.

For almost a decade the GLA has driven a culture of excellence and efficiency across all

subsidiaries through various initiatives and learning interventions. It also plays a very pivotal role in managing employee development within the Group, leveraging a blend of knowledge management that is unique to our operations. With a robust faculty and management team, GLA easily stands as one of the foremost learning academies in its class.

GMAP is developed to attract and train highly motivated candidates who are interested in pursuing a career within the mobility industry. This edition is designed to admit candidates for employment into the Terminal Operations Manager role within GIG Mobility (GIGM), the most technologically driven transport platform in Nigeria.

How it works

GMAP is a two-month leadership acceleration programme, which includes a selection

process and bouts of intense capacity development sessions. It terminates with an

assessment exercise that determines candidates that will be employed following a

successful performance in the programme.

Stages

1. Selection: All interested and eligible candidates are required to apply for this programme

and take an assessment to ensure that they meet our desired requirements. Only eligible

candidates are selected.

2. Enrolment: Successful candidates are taken through a documentation process where

KYC is conducted and their documents ratified.

3. Training: Designed to span for one month, this is the heart of the entire programme.

Candidates are taken through several modules of competence-based training to

develop them to function optimally within the role.

4. Final Screening: At this stage, an assessment is administered and candidates who

meet the set requirements are retained.

5. Engagement and Deployment: This is the final stage in the GMAP programme. At

this stage successful candidates are officially offered engagement and deployed accordingly.

Eligibility requirement

The objective of the GMAP programme is to ensure that only the best talents are engaged to continually drive operational excellence within the organisation. This means that candidates who are eligible for the programme must possess:

• A graduate degree from a reputable tertiary institution

• Cognate leadership experience of not less than 4 years from recognizable companies

• Analytical and numerical abilities

• Great written and verbal communication skills

To get started, take assessments on www.gmap.gigm.com

The portal will close on the 15th of February 2021.

We look forward to brilliant minds joining our ecosystem as we collectively shape the mobility narrative in Nigeria and Africa at large