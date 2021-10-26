A business PC designed to run anytime, anywhere

Choosing suitable business PCs is no longer a simple thing— gone are the days of just ordering desktops for office workers and laptops for road warriors. The new reality of work means that things may not go back to “normal” for a while—and your teams need PCs that can adapt to in-office, at-home, and offsite scenarios, or a mixture of them all. Insights gotten from a survey carried out by PWC shows that ‘the success of remote work has reinvented how corporate work gets done and where work gets done. Therefore, by design or by default, most companies are moving toward mixed workplaces, in which large numbers of office workers shift in and out of offices set up for shared spaces.

What if your business PCs made working everywhere easier—not only for your employees but also for IT? See the ways HP EliteBook 840 G8 – 336K6EA can help you adapt to the workplace evolution; Equip every employee to work everywhere, put employee experience at the forefront, and put collaboration into overdrive.

Equip every employee to work everywhere:

THE WORKPLACE SHIFT:

“Remote work” can mean different things to different workers. Whether employees are working from home or returning to the office a few days a week, changing workspaces requires flexible tools.

YOUR PIVOT:

Learn what individual workers need, then be confident you’ll find it in the versatile line of HP Elite PCs. • Portable tablets and mode-flipping convertibles • Durable, ultra-light laptops • Powerful desktops for diverse digital projects • Space-saving All-in-Ones (AiOs) • Docking stations for a seamless transition between home and office.

Put employee experience at the forefront:

THE WORKPLACE SHIFT:

More focus on employee experience is the top-ranked HR priority in 2020, and great technology is the cornerstone. If you equip workers with minimum-performing, un-ergonomic devices that deliver a frustrating day-to-day work experience, you reap lower productivity and employee satisfaction in return.

YOUR PIVOT:

HP Elite PCs and accessories’ powerful performance and people-first design don’t just help your people get more done, faster. They also feel more valued (and comfortable) while they work. The HP Elite ecosystem gives your workforce a top-quality experience, from onboarding new employees to upgrading a home office.

Put collaboration into overdrive:

THE WORKPLACE SHIFT:

With almost every team now a virtual team, workplace collaboration has become a no-contact sport. A June 2020 survey revealed that 39% of people said difficulty collaborating was their number-one reason for being unproductive while sheltering in place.

YOUR PIVOT:

Give your workers collaboration-ready tech for the new world of the digital huddle. Many HP Elite PCs have Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity for uninterrupted work, AI noise cancellation for home background distractions, and HP Sure Shutter for instant privacy.

Evolve your business PC strategy:

Workplace evolution will mean different things to different companies, but one thing is universal—the right tech ecosystem can make the transition to the new normal of work easier for employees and IT, too. Get as close as you can to business as usual with premium PCs with solid security that empower your people to take on today’s challenges—wherever they are.

