Adenike Onasoga is a visionary supply chain leader with nearly 15 years of experience driving transformation and operational excellence across global markets. Recognized among the 100 Most Influential Women in Supply Chain (2023) and 30 African Women Inspiring Innovative Solutions (2022), she has spearheaded initiatives in logistics optimization, cost reduction, and digital transformation.

As General Manager of Truss Ugavi Nigeria Limited, Adenike leads end-to-end supply chain technology solutions, enhancing operational resilience and innovation. Career highlights include managing a $170 million distribution center project that boosted efficiency by 25% and cut costs by 35%, saving $3.2 million.

Adenike has held key roles at Kimberly-Clark West Africa and Unilever Nigeria, driving customer satisfaction and operational efficiency while integrating advanced technologies. She has also consulted for multinational organizations and mentors upcoming professionals through the 24:24 Supply Chain Trailblazers program. With an Executive MBA and global certifications, she champions innovative solutions positioning Africa at the forefront of the global supply chain industry.

Why is supply chain management a critical asset for businesses in Nigeria, especially for professionals and entrepreneurs?

Supply chain management (SCM) is a vital pillar for business success in Nigeria, where infrastructure, market, and regulatory challenges often disrupt operations. SCM connects fragmented processes, ensuring smooth transitions from production to delivery, which is especially important in a dynamic, resource-constrained environment. For businesses, this means improved operational efficiency, reduced costs, and enhanced resilience to external shocks. Entrepreneurs benefit significantly from understanding SCM as it empowers them to mitigate common inefficiencies such as waste, high transportation costs, and supply disruptions. With Nigeria’s economy becoming increasingly globalized, a robust supply chain is not just a business enabler but a competitive advantage. It allows businesses to meet customer demands effectively while staying agile in responding to market and environmental changes.

How does an efficient supply chain impact cost savings, productivity, and customer satisfaction for businesses?

An efficient supply chain has a profound impact on cost reduction, productivity, and customer satisfaction. Streamlined supply chains cut costs by reducing redundancies, optimizing inventory management, and improving procurement strategies. For instance, bulk purchasing and vendor collaboration often result in lower material costs. Productivity is also enhanced as businesses avoid delays and bottlenecks by integrating technologies like automation and predictive analytics. These tools improve logistics and inventory tracking, ensuring resources are used effectively. Customer satisfaction is directly influenced by timely deliveries and consistent product quality, both hallmarks of a well-managed supply chain. In today’s market, where customer expectations are high, reliability in fulfilling orders fosters loyalty and builds a brand’s reputation for excellence.

What major supply chain challenges exist in Nigeria, and how can businesses effectively navigate them?

Nigeria’s supply chain challenges include port congestion, poor road infrastructure, electricity instability, and cumbersome regulatory requirements. Port congestion leads to delays in clearing goods, increasing logistics costs and slowing production timelines. Poor road networks exacerbate transportation inefficiencies, while erratic electricity supply disrupts manufacturing and storage processes. Regulatory hurdles, such as excessive paperwork and unofficial fees, further complicate operations. Businesses can navigate these challenges through strategic interventions:

• Port congestion: Leverage alternative ports or inland dry ports and adopt just-in-time inventory systems to reduce storage needs.

• Infrastructure issues: Invest in regional distribution centers to reduce dependency on long-haul logistics.

• Electricity instability: Transition to renewable energy sources, such as solar power, to ensure consistent operations.

• Regulatory hurdles: Use digital tools for customs clearance and collaborate with industry associations to advocate for policy reforms.

Training staff in certifications like CSCL also equips businesses with the skills to proactively address these challenges.

What innovative strategies or technologies can address Nigeria’s infrastructural and regulatory complexities?

To overcome Nigeria’s infrastructural and regulatory hurdles, businesses must adopt a blend of innovative strategies and technologies:

1. Digital Transformation: Tools such as blockchain enhance transparency in supply chains by creating a tamper-proof record of transactions, aiding compliance and reducing fraud risks.

2. Automation: Robotic process automation (RPA) in warehousing improves efficiency and minimizes errors in inventory management.

3. Alternative Energy: Solar and hybrid energy systems ensure consistent operations in the face of power outages, particularly for energy-intensive industries like manufacturing.

4. Predictive Analytics: By analyzing data trends, businesses can forecast demand and optimize supply chain processes, reducing waste and improving responsiveness.

5. Collaborative Ecosystems: Partnering with third-party logistics (3PL) providers and leveraging shared infrastructure can reduce costs and improve service delivery.

6. Advocacy and Engagement: Collaborating with government and trade organizations to streamline customs processes and infrastructure projects enhances long-term sustainability.

Why is the Certified Supply Chain Leader (CSCL) program transformative for Nigerian professionals?

The Certified Supply Chain Leader (CSCL) program is transformative because it equips professionals with advanced skills tailored to the unique challenges of Nigeria’s business environment. The program covers key areas such as procurement, risk management, and digital tools, enabling participants to identify inefficiencies and implement solutions. For example, CSCL-certified leaders are adept at navigating port congestion by optimizing logistics routes or mitigating electricity instability through energy diversification strategies. Beyond operational skills, CSCL fosters a strategic mindset, encouraging innovation and adaptability in supply chain management. For Nigerian businesses operating in a global economy, the certification enhances the capability to align local practices with international standards, ensuring sustainable growth.

How does the CSCL certification empower supply chain professionals and entrepreneurs to compete on both local and international levels?

CSCL certification provides a robust foundation in global best practices while tailoring training to local market conditions. For supply chain professionals, it instills confidence in managing complex logistics, from procurement to delivery, and navigating regulatory frameworks. Entrepreneurs gain tools to optimize operations and build scalable business models. On the international stage, the certification ensures compliance with global standards, which is critical for exporting goods or collaborating with foreign partners. By equipping individuals with skills in digital transformation, risk management, and sustainability, the CSCL certification empowers Nigerian businesses to meet international expectations while excelling in local markets.

What lessons did the COVID-19 pandemic teach about supply chain resilience, and how can Nigerian businesses prepare for future disruptions?

Businesses in Nigeria are not new to disruption, The COVID-19 pandemic however highlighted the need for a more agile, resilient supply chains capable of withstanding multiple disruptions. Key lessons include the importance of diversifying suppliers to reduce dependency on single sources and building flexible logistics networks to adapt to changing circumstances. For Nigerian businesses, preparing for future disruptions involves:

• Investing in real-time digital tools like IoT for supply chain monitoring.

• Creating contingency plans that address common risks such as transportation delays or raw material shortages.

• Strengthening local supply chains to reduce reliance on importsthrough backward integration

By focusing on these areas, Nigerian businesses can safeguard operations and maintain customer trust during crises.

How can supply chain leaders utilize technology and alternative energy solutions to develop robust contingency plans?

Supply chain leaders can build robust contingency plans by leveraging technology to anticipate and mitigate risks. Predictive analytics enables businesses to forecast demand fluctuations and potential disruptions, allowing proactive adjustments. IoT devices provide real-time tracking of goods, ensuring visibility and control across the supply chain. On the energy front, solar panels, battery storage, and hybrid power solutions minimize the impact of electricity outages, ensuring consistent operations. Integrating these tools into comprehensive risk management strategies not only enhances resilience but also positions businesses for long-term success.

What are the benefits of adopting global supply chain best practices for Nigerian businesses?

Global best practices offer Nigerian businesses a pathway to improved efficiency, reduced costs, and enhanced competitiveness. For example, lean manufacturing techniques minimize waste and optimize production, while just-in-time (JIT) inventory systems reduce holding costs. These practices also ensure compliance with international standards, facilitating smoother cross-border transactions. Furthermore, adopting sustainable practices, such as eco-friendly packaging or renewable energy solutions, enhances brand reputation and attracts environmentally conscious customers. By aligning with global trends, Nigerian businesses can expand their market reach and compete effectively in the international arena.

Where do you see the future of supply chain management in Nigeria over the next 5-10 years?

Over the next decade, Nigeria’s supply chain landscape will be shaped by technological advancements, improved infrastructure, and a focus on sustainability. Digital integration, including blockchain, IoT, and AI, will transform logistics by improving transparency and efficiency. Infrastructure investments, such as upgrades to ports and roads, will reduce bottlenecks and enhance connectivity. The rise of skilled professionals, bolstered by certifications like CSCL, will drive innovation and operational excellence. Additionally, sustainability initiatives, including renewable energy adoption and eco-friendly practices, will become central to supply chain strategies, ensuring long-term growth and global relevance.

What are the key takeaways for businesses, professionals, and entrepreneurs looking to transform their operations through supply chain excellence?

Transforming operations through supply chain excellence requires businesses to focus on three core pillars: advanced training, digital transformation, and sustainable practices. Professionals should pursue certifications like CSCL to gain the skills necessary for navigating Nigeria’s challenges. Entrepreneurs must leverage digital tools to optimize processes and improve decision-making. Additionally, adopting global best practices ensures operational efficiency and compliance, while integrating sustainability measures enhances resilience and reputation. By prioritizing these areas, businesses can overcome obstacles and thrive in a competitive, evolving marketplace.

