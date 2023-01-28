5 reasons why you should buy the TECNO Phantom X2

The TECNO Phantom X2 series is the latest addition to the flagship family, with many new and exciting features. This article will look at the amazingly awesome features of the Phantom X2 series. Here are 5 reasons why you should consider purchasing this device.

Camera:

The TECNO Phantom X2 comes with a glass back, a front glass that is Gorilla Glass Victus, and an aluminum frame cover. It also comes with the latest and most advanced features available in the market. The PHANTOM X2 possesses the first-ever camera-grade retractable portrait lens, which means that with this device, you would not need a digital camera as it is in your pocket. It gives crisp, clear images with a 32MP selfie camera and a 64MP back camera.

Battery:

The Phantom X2 contains a non-removable 5160 mAh Li-Po battery, supporting wired charging over USB-C at up to 45W. The device has a large and long-lasting battery that provides users with long hours of use. You can use the device for a full day without worrying about running out of power, making it perfect for people who are always on the go.

Colors:

The Phantom X2 comes in various colors, making it easy to find a color that suits your style. Whether you prefer the classic in Stardust Gray or Moonlight Silver or something more conspicuous like the Mars Orange, the Phantom X2 has a color for everyone.

Price:

The TECNO Phantom X2 is affordable and readily available nationwide at the authorised TECNO stores near you. The Phantom X2 5G goes for N373,900, while the Phantom X2 Pro 5G goes for N470,900.

EasyBuy

TECNO partnered with Easy Buy, one of the leading mobile phone distributors in the market. This partnership ensures the easy purchase of the Phantom X2. With Easybuy, customers can take advantage of a convenient payment plan, starting with a down payment of N112,170 and a daily deposit of N1,111.

In conclusion, TECNO Phantom X2 is a device that offers a lot of value for its price. Its partnership with Easy Buy, affordable price, impressive specs, variety of colors, and long-lasting battery make it an excellent choice for anyone in the market for a new device. If you’re looking for a powerful and versatile phone, the TECNO Phantom X2 is worth considering.

So with these few points, we hope we have convinced you and not confused you that the TECNO Phantom x2 is the right choice to boost your lifestyle.