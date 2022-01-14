2021 in Review: vivo strengthens its global presence with user-oriented innovation and strategic partnerships designed to inspire joy

Global smartphone maker vivo has concluded an exceptional year, redoubling its efforts to deliver exciting new products and experiences to consumers around the world. In 2021, driven by its user-centred innovation strategy, vivo successfully launched cutting-edge devices across its portfolio, notably pushing the boundaries of mobile imaging technology and product design. The company celebrated eight new market entries, a significant step in growing its global presence, and remained a top-three company by market share in several key regions.

Throughout the year, vivo took center stage as the sponsor of some of the most-loved international sporting events, joining hands with global partners to foster joyous moments for its customer base across the world.

These are the key milestones that marked vivo’s journey in 2021.

Connecting with Global Consumers and Partners

In 2021, a total of eight new markets joined the vivo global family, as the company officially expanded into Tunisia, Angola, Peru, the Czech Republic, Romania, Austria, Serbia, and Mexico. vivo has steadily expanded its global footprint to more than 60 countries and regions, successfully connecting with a wide range of customers through innovative products adapted to diverse consumer needs and budgets.

vivo maintained its growth momentum throughout 2021, ranking fourth in the global smartphone market with an impressive 10 percent market share in the third quarter, according to Canalys, a leading global technology market analyst firm[1]. Owing to its “More Local, More Global” strategy and tailored offerings, vivo remained a top-three smartphone brand by market share in key overseas markets, including the Philippines, Malaysia, and India.

Under vivo’s product and market localization strategy, the company has established seven production bases (including brand-authorized manufacturing centers) across China, South- and Southeast Asia, and other regions, with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones, with product insight teams in nine major regional markets. vivo’s offline retail network has also expanded with more than 380,000 sales and after-sales service centres globally.

vivo’s dedication to providing a premium user experience has also translated into a significant expansion of its overseas digital ecosystem, reaching over 120 million monthly Appstore activations, 10.7 billion app downloads, and over 100 million vivo browser users.

Reaching New Milestones in Pushing the Boundaries of Smartphone Innovation

In 2021, vivo further raised the bar for smartphone selfie cameras with the vivo V Series. The new V21 lineup set a new standard for smartphone selfie cameras with its unique Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) front camera. The vivo V Series provides consumers with an ultra-thin and stylish selection of devices equipped with best-in-class tools, including 5G tech and smart home features, at a competitive price.

Beyond releasing breakthrough products, vivo has significantly contributed to 5G development in overseas markets. This year vivo conducted its first 5G SA commercial network testing outside of China in partnership with AIS, a leading regional mobile communications provider.[2] The collaboration will accelerate commercial 5G SA network deployment in Thailand and bring enhanced high-speed 5G experiences to local mobile users. vivo has been dedicated to investing in 5G connectivity to reach the stage of product realization and getting this technology into consumers’ hands. It goes without saying that 5G can facilitate limitless applications on both industrial and consumer levels.

Celebrating Moments of Joy and Creativity

Throughout 2021, vivo partnered with global organizations to support consumer-favorite sporting events and projects that inspired creativity and joy following a tough year.

As part of its long-term commitment to Europe, vivo joined UEFA as the first-ever presenting partner of the UEFA EURO 2020TM opening and closing ceremonies, in which vivo showcased its user-oriented innovations in front of millions of global spectators. Before the tournament, vivo debuted its “To Beautiful Moments” campaign, encouraging fans to capture their cheers and joy during the games.

The company continued to support sporting events, becoming the exclusive smartphone sponsor of FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021TM and connecting with football fans worldwide. The Middle East is a market of critical importance for vivo, constituting an incredible opportunity to engage with local customers in the region.

Speaking at the vivo 2021 Developer Conference, Senior Vice President of vivo, Shi Yujian, pointed out that: “2021 is the year for vivo to bring out essential changes, as we are transforming ourselves from a creator of quality products to a creator of revolutionary products underpinned by technological advancement and our design philosophy.” Based on the understanding and insight of users and society, vivo will continue to devote itself to technological innovation, creating great products driven by design while pushing the boundaries of mobile imaging. vivo will continue to grow alongside its consumers, designing technologically advanced and creatively superior products that satisfy the needs of its diverse user base.

Sponsoring Events for Fan Engagement

The brand is not only committed to delivering innovative technology to its users, it is also deliberate about engaging consumers with online and offline activities. These activities are designed to bring vivo fans together to experience special moments and capture memories—like the Happyness Party 2021 held in December sponsored by vivo Nigeria. At the same time, other activities aim to offer discounts and price slashes on vivo products to its loyal fans. This includes special service days and periodic discounts to help consumers experience the digital life the vivo way.