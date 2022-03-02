100+ more countries in your pocket visa-free or on arrival

Because of the explosive interest in The Fairway Boutique Hotel Investment and citizenship in St Kitts and Nevis (Judged Best Second Passport in The World ), Carl M. Walwyn, Sales and Marketing Manager for The Fairway Group will be in Nigeria for an extended stay during the month of April 2022.
“All-In” price for the Real Estate option is US$285,000
Appointments are By Referral Only
Must have
1. The name of the person who referred you to Fairway, or
2. The name of the person you are referring to Fairway
Book Appointments Here: saintkittsoffice@thefairwaycondos.com
Carl M. Walwyn
Sales and Marketing Manager
+1 869 765 5684
www.thefairwaycondos.com