Nigeria’s unemployment unexpectedly fell in the second quarter of 2024, fuelled by the steady rise in self-employment, otherwise known as...
Seven years (2018 and 2014) of data from the Budget Office reveal a stark pattern in Nigeria’s public spending: while...
Rasmus Hojlund scored twice to hand new Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim his first victory at the club, as they...
Nigeria’s Super Eagles have dropped eight places in the latest FIFA rankings, sliding from 36th to 44th globally and falling...
Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen found the net for Galatasaray in their 1-1 draw against AZ Alkmaar at the AFAS Stadion...
Liverpool boss Arne Slot is hoping to capitalize on the poor form of Pep Guardiola‘s Manchester City side and inflict...
World number two and five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek has accepted a one-month suspension after testing positive for a...
Kemi DaSilva-Ibru is a specialist healthcare physician who is dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls through medical...
Comfort Aruosa-Osemwegie is a seasoned investment management, research, personal finance, enterprise development, and business incubation strategist with over a decade’s...
The Federal Government has unveiled the Electronic Digital Centre of the Environmental Health Council of Nigeria (EHCON) to boost research...
American University of Nigeria Yola is 12th in the new Times Higher Education Africa rankingNov 29, 2024
Nigeria’s economic reforms and outlook for the year 2025Nov 28, 2024
BVAS, IREV, and INEC irregularities in the 2024 Edo governorship electionNov 28, 2024
Take-home for Biafra's agitators on war drumsNov 28, 2024
Bridging the gap: Revolutionising entrepreneurship education in AfricaNov 28, 2024
War of GDP Size: Nigeria returns to the battlefieldNov 28, 2024
Net migration to the United Kingdom (UK) saw a sharp decline to 728,000 in the year ending June 2024 —a...
The 25 basis points hike by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) monetary policy committee (MPC) resulted in a sell-off...
Egbin Power has solidified its commitment to safety excellence, as GenCo was recently recognised as “Best in Safety Performance in.../p>
Usman Gur Mohammed, former managing director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), says for the Federal Government to curb.../p>
The Federal Government has unveiled the Electronic Digital Centre of the Environmental Health Council of Nigeria (EHCON) to boost research...
Paystack has introduced the “Pay with Opay” feature to tap Opay’s over 40 million customers. Revealed on its X handle,...
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has notified the public that Marino FX Limited who is parading itself as a.../p>
…NGX-ASI rises by 0.50% Nigeria’s equities market on Thursday recorded its first major gain since the recent hike of monetary.../p>
The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has issued a public alert warning Nigerians about a cybersecurity threat involving the...
Book: Daily Manna (A Devotional Guide, January-December 2025) Author: W. F. Kumuyi Publishers: Life Press, Lagos, Nigeria Pagination: 379 Reviewer:...
A new report has revealed the English proficiency levels of countries across Europe, with surprising results. According to the 2018...
The 2024 Social Progress Index (SPI) ranks countries based on their ability to meet essential human needs, provide life-enhancing foundations,...
Jaiz Bank, a non-interest banking institution in Nigeria, saw its profit after tax surge by 182 percent in the nine...
African Refinery Group (ARG), a leading midstream oil and gas industry, has commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL)...
Three brewers in Nigeria, Guinness Nigeria Plc, International Breweries and Nigerian Breweries, recorded N274.5 billion after-tax loss in the nine...
Nigeria saw not less than $200 million worth of private equity investment in the last three years, according to a...
Modupe Wigwe is a Certified CBT (Cognitive Behavioural Therapy) Counsellor, NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) master practitioner, and trauma coach with an...
…launches ‘Kiki the Kidpreneur’ To groom the entrepreneurial spirit in kids and teens to prepare them for the future, Doreen...
Seven-Up Bottling Company (SBC) has won two prestigious awards at the Social Impact & Sustainability Awards (SISA) 2024. The company...
Supporting Nigeria’s multi-billion-dollar film industry, a critical component of the creative economy, through financing infrastructure development is seen by experts...
As 2024 approaches its end, Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives Company, has outlined the top ten global trends expected...
As we gear up for a financially fit 2025, it’s important to reflect on habits that could hinder our progress....
Africa is making progress in its transition towards cashless economies, driven by the rise of mobile money platforms, digital banking...
William Ruto, the president of Kenya has announced that the country is cancelling deals already signed with Adani Group subsidiaries...
…Says Nigeria capable of representing Africa at UN Security Council President Bola Tinubu has endorsed the creation of the Global...
A devastating new report has unveiled the true human cost of the ongoing Sudan civil war, painting a far grimmer...
Many Lebanese displaced by the year long Israel- Hezbollah war have begun returning home following the ceasefire deal brokered by...
Faustine Ndugulile, the World Health Organization’s Africa regional director-elect has died while receiving medical treatment in India, Tanzania’s parliament announced...
A ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah will begin on Wednesday, following an agreement brokered by the United States and...
Trump vows new Canada, Mexico, China tariffs President-elect Donald Trump on Monday pledged big tariffs on the United States’ three...
