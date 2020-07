Notes on inflationary pressures and how they still pinch the pocket of Nigerians

Nigeria’s headline rate has remained at double-digit levels since February 2016. According to analysts as FBNQuest, this year the highest increase in headline inflation has been 16bps in June while January, February and April registered rises of 15bps, 7bps and 8bps respectively. Food inflation has been the primary driver of acceleration in the headline rate….