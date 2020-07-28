EFCC secures jail term against former bank MD over N66.6m fraud

Justice I.B. Gafai of the Federal High Court, Awka, Anambra State has convicted and sentenced former managing director of Achina Microfinance Bank, Aguata, Mr. Jonathan Nnamdi Udemadu to 11 months imprisonment for multiple frauds.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Head of Media and Publicity of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Dele Oyewale, the convict was prosecuted by the Enugu Zonal Office of the EFCC on nine-count charges of abuse of office, forgery, issuance of dud cheque and fraudulent conversion of depositors fund to the tune of N66,633,000.00 (Sixty-Six Million, Six Hundred and Thirty-three Thousand Naira).

The complainant, Achina Microfinance Bank had petitioned the EFCC, alleging that the defendant, being its former managing director, granted N15 million (Fifteen Million Naira) unauthorised credit facility to Rommex Telecommunications Limited and also did the same to Noble Mike International Ltd, to the tune of N3 million (Three Million Naira), and standing as their guarantor, without collateral.

In the course of the trial, prosecution counsel, Michael Ani, called three witnesses and tendered 21 exhibits to prove the charges against the defendant.

He was convicted on all the nine counts with one-month prison sentence on counts one to seven and two months each on counts eight and nine, which are to run concurrently starting from Thursday, July 23, 2020 date of conviction, the statement said.

Apart from the prison term, Justice Gafai ordered the convict to restitute Achina Microfinance Bank Ltd the sums of money contained in the charge in line with Section 321(a) of the Administration of Criminal Justice, Act 2015.

In a similar development the Kano Zonal Office of the EFCC has arraigned four suspected fraudsters, Alhaji Musa Saleh; Shuaibu Muhammed, Garba Ado, and Bala Mato, before Justice Lawan Wada of Kano State High Court, on eight- count charges bordering on criminal breach of trust and forgery.

The accused persons allegedly conspired and diverted the sum of N71, 800,000 (Seventy-One Million, Eight Hundred Thousand Naira Only), which was meant for the supply of rice and spaghetti to members of National Union of Teachers, Gwarzo Branch, Kano State.

It was further alleged that the accused persons fraudulently forged award letters addressed to the Managing Director, Muzaimus Imports and Exports Nigeria Limited, in an effort to execute their illicit act.

One of the charges read: “that you Alhaji Musa Saleh, while acting as the coordinator of National Union of Teachers, Gwarzo; Bala Mato, Garba Ado and Shuaibu Mohammed sometime on July 2018, or thereabout at Kano within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did dishonestly convert to your personal use, the sum of N50,800,000 (Fifty Million Eight Hundred Thousand Naira, Only), the value of 4000 bags of Thailand Rice, meant for distribution among the members of National Union of Teachers, Gwarzo Branch, from one Muzaimus Import and Export Limited and thereby committed an offense contrary to section 311 and punishable under section 312 of the Penal Code Law”.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges when the charges were read to them.

In view of their pleas, prosecution counsel, Zarami Mohammed, requested the court for a hearing date.

Counsel representing the 2nd accused person, Muratala Almi, applied for bail on behalf of his client.

Justice Wada admitted the 2nd accused person to bail in the of sum N5, 000,000 (Five million Naira, only), with two reliable sureties. The 3rd and 4th accused persons were also admitted to bail on the same conditions as the 2nd accused person. However, the court granted the 1st accused person whose name appeared in all the eight-count charges bail in the sum of N20,000,000 (Twenty million Naira, only) and two reliable sureties.

The Judge ordered that all the sureties must be civil servants not below grade level 12.

He added that the sureties must also swear to an affidavit of means of livelihood and adjourned the matter till August 26, 2020, for the commencement of trial.