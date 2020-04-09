Increasing recovery cases of COVID-19 as new cases of surface

There have been several virus outbreaks in the past years which wreaked havoc; the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) possess greater chaos by crippling the economy of the world. Among the past pandemics with devastating effects are the Great Plague of 1720; the Cholera Outbreak of 1820 and the Spanish Flu of 1920.

The cases recorded in the current pandemic indicate that coronavirus has recorded the largest infected cases and death tolls in recent times, and not only that, it created global fear, shut down cities, and even countries—halted migration within and among countries of the world.

As at 9th of April 2020 at 2:00 pm, which was the reference date, the total infected cases had risen to an alarming 1,534,126 persons—an additional 1,301 new cases, while active cases numbered 1,106,809 persons. In the same vein, death tolls had gone up to 89,756 persons across the globe with 16,166 new deaths (the highest of 446 deaths recorded in Spain).

As opposed to the death figures, a total of 337,561 persons have fully recovered from the dreaded coronavirus across the globe due to conscientious efforts of governments of nations to fight this virus. This recovery figure represents 30.50 per cent of total active cases.

Although the infectious disease began in Wuhan, China in December 2019, now, more infected cases are now being reported every day in Europe than were reported in China which was formerly at the height of the pandemic. Data from Worldometer during the reference period showed that the virus has overrun Italy, Spain, and USA with over 139,422, 152,446, and 435,167 cases respectively—pushing those countries’ health systems to the brink.

Other countries with high cases of the deadly coronavirus, COVID-19, are Germany, France, China, Iran, the United Kingdom (UK), Turkey and Belgium—this virus is at its peak in these countries; from the 4th highly infected country to the 10th respectively. Consequently, some governments have declared a state of emergency recently, ordered total lockdown—requiring people to stay at home to foster social distancing and for all non-essential shops to close, along with restaurants, bars, cafes and movie theatres.

The available data showed that more than any countries affected by the pandemic, China had recorded the recovery of 77,370 infected persons out of over 81,865 cases. This represents 94.51 per cent of the total cases, even as 1.42 per cent are receiving treatment currently while 4.07 per cent sadly were lost to the pandemic. All these figures were all recorded at the reference period.

Due to high recovery rate in China alone, the source of the coronavirus, there is need for China to shed some light on this pandemic.

Another country with top recovery statistics is Spain—52.162 persons got recovered out of about 152,446 cases. This represents 34.22 per cent of the total cases; 10 per cent were lost to the coronavirus while the remaining, we hope to see recover soon.

Germany is the third country with the highest recovery statistics of 46,300 recovered persons. Out of the total cases of about 113,296 persons, the country had only recorded 2.07 per cent deaths. Next is Iran with a total 29,812 recovered persons against 64,586 infected cases within the reference period as earlier mentioned.

Overall, across the globe, there have been more recovery statistics than deaths, showing that efforts being made to curtail the pandemic are efficacious. Sadly, only the United Kingdom from the top infected countries recorded more deaths (7,097 persons) than recovery (135 persons).

The coronavirus which crawled into Nigeria on the 27th of February 2020 has since spread across different states. As of the 9th April 2020, Nigeria had recorded total cases of 276 infected persons in 17 states including 6 deaths, while 44 persons have recovered in all. As at the time of preparing this article, there are 226 active cases in Nigeria.

Among the states, Lagos seems to be the major hotspot for the coronavirus with 145 cases. It is followed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with 54 cases; Osun, 20; Edo, 12; and Oyo with 11 cases; other states recorded less than ten cases of the virus.

On the continent, 52 countries in Africa put together had recorded 11,440 infected cases, 574 deaths and 1,405 recoveries from COVID-19; with two virus-free countries. The 5 highest infected countries are: South Africa, 1,845 total cases; Algeria, 1,572 total cases; Egypt, 1,560 total cases; Morocco, 1,275 total cases; and Cameroun, 730 total cases.

The number of infected cases in Nigeria is likely to be underestimated given the individuals suspected of the Covid 19 are somewhat difficult to trace. As a result, and to curtail the spread of this pandemic in Nigeria the government imposed a 14-days curfew in states where there are high confirmed cases of infection: Lagos, Abuja and Ogun. However, all states followed suite. Based on the current status-quo, the curfew is likely to be extended.

Expectedly, players in the Nigeria’s private sector, eminent personalities, banks and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) coalesced to mobile resources to combat this pandemic.

There is need to also spread information on the recovery statistics of this pandemic so as to reduce panic and improve the fight against this terror—COVID-19 through adherence to healthy etiquettes and conducts.

There have been contrary views, questions and perceptions by all and sundry from different parts of the world whether: the COVID-19 was a project of the New World Order (NWO), or if it is a biological weapon gone accidental. Most of these rumours also have been backed up with videos purporting that the 5G network is a causative agent. However true or false, the nations of the world have their eyes wide open.

More than ever, the push for the human race to survive this pandemic became the primary concern for the world. Although the outcome of COVID-19 pandemic may be impossible to predict now by experts, we can learn from past pandemics in history to predetermine our best courses of actions.