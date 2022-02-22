Why Fairmont Parkland is an attractive location for buying, investing in land

For its easy-to-access location, safe and dry land, as well as green, eco-friendly environment with houses tucked within well-cultivated gardens, Fairmont Hartland Estate is just the next destination for people planning to own homes and investors looking for good yield.

The integrity of the developers in keeping to terms in business relationships coupled with the estate’s potential to offer buyers and investors peace of mind with good return on investment also stand the estate out as an attractive and compelling destination.

The estate, located in Itele, Off Alagbado, Sango Ota, Ogun State, is a scenic and serene development with unique life-enriching infrastructure that offers value to buyers. It is a project developed by Propertymart Real Estate Investment Limited, a subsidiary of Palton Morgan Holdings.

Recently, the company demonstrated commitment to affordable housing in Nigeria, integrity in business and full understanding of the sanctity of contract agreement by allocating plots to people who bought land from the estate.

Officials of the company noted in a statement in Lagos at the weekend that the allocation of the plots to buyers was part of their company’s desire to satisfy customers without making life difficult for them.

“Customer satisfaction to us is not arbitrary. In real estate business, people are looking to acquire property with the least amount of stress. That makes us intentional about our relationship with our customers, and we deliver on their expectations in every way,” Adeyemi Adebambo, Group Head, Customer Service at Palton Morgan Holdings, said

Adebambo revealed that they have allocated over 6,000 plots of land to subscribers since inception, adding that the subscribers were happy to own properties in their estate because they were sure of getting value for their money.

“Within the next few years, the value of this estate would have increased tremendously,” he assured, saying that the estate was another new Lagos being developed by their company.

For the subscribers who got their allocations, it was a dream come true. Each commended the developer, describing the allocation as a passport to accessing affordable housing in Nigeria.

“When I looked at the layout and infrastructure of this estate, I got interested. I want to commend the developers for their great customer service. I’ll definitely choose Propertymart again when next I want to do any real estate business,” Slyvester Omirona, a subscriber, said.

Kelvin Ajayi, who heard about the land sale through a friend, commended Propertymart for the estate’s layout, environment and accompanying facilities. “I subscribed to Fairmont Hilltop Estate, and I loved everything about it. I fell in love with the road infrastructure and the greenery. Also, the security here is good. I even referred them to three of my friends who bought the Fairmont Hilltop plots while a friend also bought plots here at Fairmont Hartland,” he said.

For Smith Habeeb, another satisfied subscriber, the location of the estate and its potential return on investment were a delight. “I heard about this property from a friend, and I decided to buy some plots for investment. It’s in a good location, and I know it will yield for me great returns in future. The allocation process was smooth. I definitely endorse them,” he said.

Adeola Oshinowo, who stood in for her brother-in-law, Adewale Oshinowo, commended the estate’s scenic environment, noting that the topography of the land was good. “This is a serene environment; it is secure from the hustle and bustle of Lagos.

Even in 100 years, this place will still be there. It’s not a swampy land; two to three generations will still be able to make use of the property. I’m passionate about Ogun State, and the location is just a stone throw from Lagos,” she noted.

Another subscriber who introduced herself simply as Mrs Edema disclosed that she was already a part of the Propertymart family. She explained that one of the salespeople introduced her to the Fairmont Hilltop Estate, which she bought.

“When the Fairmont Hartland came out, she called me again, and we grabbed the opportunity. Their customer service is wonderful, and they are trustworthy. I even plan to go to Ibeju Lekki to buy more of their properties there,” Mrs Edema added.

Yet another subscriber, Mr Adetayo, said he tried them out because of their excellent customer service. He commended the allocation process which, he said, was seamless. “They said it, and they kept to their word. That, for me, is the hallmark of integrity. I am happy, and I must say this is a promise fulfilled,” he enthused.