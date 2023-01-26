In race to close housing deficit, firm unveils new initiatives for land seekers

With a view to bridging the housing deficit gap in Nigeria, Besitz Group, a real estate company, has announced the launch of the second phase of its previously allocated capital city phase 1 property in Abuja.

The property offers certificates of ownership, tarred roads, and Abuja Geographic Information Systems certification with four monthly payment plans.

According to the group, the pre-launch prices are N1.2 million for 150 square metres (sqm), N2.4 million, and N4.8 million for 300 sqm and 600 sqm, respectively, with an initial deposit of N300,000 for 150 sqm, N600,000 for 300 sqm, and N1.2M for 600 sqm.

Issa Abass Usman, the co-founder of Besitz Group, said the group is more concerned about the high numbers of people staying in the satellite areas of Abuja that everyone fails to talk about, giving them the taste of luxury, class, and comfort in one of the growing parts of Abuja, Kuje.

“From inception, we have considered how our actions will impact future generations and how they could be improved in order to be sustainable, more than the sale of lands, we are committed to solving problems that led to the birth of our Capital City Phase 2.

“This is something both local and foreign investors should look into, We can assure our investors of a 300 percent return on investment while at the same time providing housing solutions in the FCT,” he said.

Also, Michael Onyeachor, head of growth, said Capital City Phase 2 heralds a new dawn in urban luxury living with a combination of Beauty, comfort, and affordability.

“It is located in one of the fastest growing communities in Kuje, Abuja, among famous destinations like; the airport, the University of Abuja, National Stadium, eateries, supermarkets, and fuel stations, among others,” he said.

In addition, Onyeachor said the capital city phase 2 in its domain holds a very high appreciation percentage because of the residential and commercial development in Kuje.

“The second phase is facing a tarred road with government interest, 8 lanes road expansion, high-level security because of the military base and its close proximity to a lot of development,” he said.