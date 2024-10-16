  • Wednesday, October 16, 2024
businessday logo

BusinessDay

Petrol price pain turns CNG gain for Nigerian drivers

October 16, 2024

p-cngi
The sharp rise in petrol prices has pinched the pockets of Nigerians so hard that some are seeking an affordable alternative to premium motor spirit (PMS). Michael Oladimeji, a taxi driver in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, has been navigating the streets of Ikeja for over a decade. “I used to fill my tank with petrol every few days. When petrol prices were increased three ti
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE