Is Nigeria’s problem import addiction or low production?

Is Nigeria an import-loving or production-deficient economy? This thought-provoking question was raised in the latest edition of the Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Prism report, published on 31 December 2024. While the issue of import restriction remains a popular first line of defence for policymakers, it has often been criticised as “a cure worse than the disease”—a strategy that fails to address Nigeria’s underlying production challenges. The inflationary side effect of import restrictions Import restrictions in Nigeria ha