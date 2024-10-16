Air travelers wait for planes that won’t take off as fleet shrinks

...Private jets now 4 times commercial planes' size Passengers are increasingly crowding airport terminals across Nigeria, waiting for planes that may not arrive. Airlines delay and sometimes cancel flights due to the high cost of spare parts and maintenance that have forced several players to park their planes across various airports. The airside of Murtala Mohammed airport, Lagos, gives an impression of several ready-to-fly airplanes. In reality, however, the aircraft have been parked for months, with missing vital parts.