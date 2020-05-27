Why Govs fix meeting over autonomy of states’ judiciary, legislature

The 36 state governors in the country will meet today, Wednesday to take a decisive position on the financial autonomy of states’ judiciary and legislature recently assented by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari had on May 22, 2019, signed an executive order that granted financial autonomy to the legislature and judiciary across the states.

But the governors had kicked against the order and also threatened to take the matter to court.

On Tuesday, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, head of media and public affairs, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) disclosed the resolve of the governors to meet and finalise their stand.

Bakindo revealed that the governors will meet on Wednesday by 2.pm, through teleconference.

“Among the issues to be reviewed are a number of critical national questions that revolve around the financial autonomy for the states’ judiciary and legislature code-named the Executive Order 10, 2020.

“The governors will also touch issues around the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) ownership, the controversial National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Bill.

“Also to be discussed is the restructuring of states’ loans and the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) deductions, which have been a recurring decimal on the governors’ table.

“As usual the governors will be given an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, as well as review a letter from the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 as it relates to the pandemic draft regulations,” Bakindo added.