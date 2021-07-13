Senate rejects Onochie’s nomination as INEC national commissioner

The Senate on Tuesday bowed to pressure and rejected the nomination of Lauretta Onochie, the personal assistant on new media to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Her nomination was rejected by the lawmakers during the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on INEC led by Kabiru Gaya.

The Senate also stepped down the nomination of Kunle Cornelius Ajayi as a national commissioner from Ekiti State (South-West), who had a case in court.

BusinessDay recalled that the committee had cleared Onochie and six other nominees on Thursday last week.

