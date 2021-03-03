Police assures of protection as Deltans go to LG polls this Saturday

Delta state police command has assured the people of the state of protection of lives and the sanctity of the electoral process during the local government elections scheduled to hold this Saturdaelectiony, March 6.

To this end, the command has deployed a total of 8,292 police officers to the LGs for the conduct of the election.

This would enable the electorate to vote their choice candidates into the chairmanship and councillorship positions of the 25 LG councils and the 20 ward councillors in each of the LGAs respectively.

This brings a total of 25 chairmen and 500 councillors across the state.

The major contenders in the election are the ruling party in the state, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the major opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The police command in the statement signed by the public relations officer (PPRO), Bright Edafe, said the 8292 officers would be deployed to all the polling units and some speculated hot spots to maintain peace and calm all through the electioneering process.

The statement signed on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Ari Mohammed Ali, warned all parties in the election and their footsoldiers to abide by rules governing election warning that violation would be met with stiff resistance.

He stated that no security aide would be allowed into the polling units with their bosses or principals.

This is an appeal from the CP to front-runners in this LG election to please caution all their supporters and foot-soldiers to restrain themselves from causing chaos as such will not be tolerated.

The CP stated that he remained resolute in ensuring the sanctity of the electoral process, assuring the public that all electoral materials and officials engaged in the election are secured.