PDP conducts primaries for councilors ahead of LG elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State has conducted primary elections to elect candidates that will its flag as councilors in all the 368 wards in the 31 local government councils of the state.

The local government elections are scheduled to hold on October 31 according to the state independent electoral commission.

In Ikono, the election materials arrived Ikono Divisional Police Station at about 11.20 am for onward delivery to the respective wards.

The process was supervised by the Congress Committee Chairman, Victor Etefia in the company of the PDP Party Chairman, Ekemini Ubah, who urged all delegates to conduct themselves and observe the Covid-19 guidelines as earlier stated by the Party.

In Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, Western 2, Ward 5, one of the newly created Wards by Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission.

The party faithful lauded the government for the closeness of their new ward to them as they held their first Ward Congress. The ward houses 13 villages.

Ime Bassey Okon thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for the recognition he has given the area by appointing their son, Comrade Ini Ememobong as a member of the State Executive Council.

The people also expressed gratitude to the Governor for accepting to fund the ward, which cemented AKISIEC’s resolve to create the ward for them. Returning Officer, Prince Effiong affirmed that Congress is peaceful.

From Ini Local Government Area indicated that materials arrived at the Council Secretariat, Odoro Ikpe at about 11.40 am for onward distribution to the 11 wards.

The Congress Secretary, E Okon Asuquo as well as the Chapter Chairman, Emmanuel Umah who spoke to the press commended the peaceful conduct of the first exercise and hoped for the same across the wards while also placing caution on strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

As at the time of the report, all materials were successfully distributed to the respective wards through the returning officers.

In Okobo Local Government Area, the monitoring team reported that the election materials earlier arrived Okobo Divisional Police headquarters for onward circulation to all wards centers across the local government area.

The process was led by the Congress Committee Chairman, George Henshaw in the company of the chapter party chairman Mr. Eteka Ukpong and other party faithful like the deputy speaker Rt. Hon. Felicia Bassey.

Addressing the People, Felicia Bassey, deputy speaker of the state assembly urged all delegates to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner and also to observe the Covid-19 guidelines preventive protocols.

From Ini Local Government Area indicated that at Ikpe Ward 2 & Ikpe 3 Ward 11, the elections were held in a peaceful manner devoid of intimidation and crisis as the Option A4 method was employed during the entire process.

Glory Edet, commissioner for agriculture commended the electorate for their peaceful conduct and urged them to continue in their support to the candidate. Also the returning officer, Monday James Akpan described the process as peaceful and worthy of commendation.

Similarly, at Iwere Ward 5, Ini council area, the report indicated that upon arrival at the Ward Centre, Iwere PCN Primary School, Obot-Me, the process was already concluded with the electorate all in smiles and jubilation. The returning officer, Emmanuel Edet Udofia described the process as being free and fair.

The Member representing Ini State Constituency, Emmanuel Bassey who hails from the ward commended the peaceful manner of the people especially in their choice of selecting a consensus candidate to represent them.

From Ibesikpo Asutan local government indicated that materials for the local government arrived by 11:35 AM. After accreditation, agents and returning officers were admitted into the council hall, venue for the distribution of materials to various Wards.

The Congress Coordinating chairman, Emmanuel Obot, advised all the returning officers to be in good conduct and ensure all materials given out are returned accordingly.

Also speaking, Aniekan Uko, member representing Ibesikpo Asutan State Constituency in the state assembly thanked the party, Udom Emmanuel, for facilitating a smooth process.

The materials were then distributed to the Ward returning officers who proceeded to their respective assigned wards.

All officials were advised to adhere strictly to COVID-19 preventive protocols and encourage the same at their centres.

Meanwhile, loyalists of the party across various wards have commended Udo Ekpenyong, chairman of the party for overseeing a transparent and fair exercise, which they said had contributed to the success of the primaries.

Ekpenyong while addressing officers designated to oversee the conduct of the congress had reminded them that the PDP in Akwa Ibom State has set for itself a reputation of conducting peaceful, credible, and fair nominations, urging them to sustain the reputation.