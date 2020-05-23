BusinessDay
Kogi guber: Tribunal upholds  Bello’s election

…Fines Wada, PDP N1m

Kogi approves 1.4bn for Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme
Yahaya Bello

The Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja, in a two-to-one judgment on Saturday upheld the election of Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello.

The three-man tribunal held that he was duly elected governor of the state.

The  panel of three justices headed by Justice Justice Kashim G. Kaigama, in its majority judgment in the petition marked EPT/KG/GOV/06/2019 held that the petitioners failed to prove their allegation of over voting beyond reasonable doubt as required by law.

 The tribunal, in the majority judgment ordered the petitioners to pay the sum of N500, 000 to the second and third respondents in the petition.

 A member of the panel, Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele differed in his judgment and faulted the majority decision of the two other members on the panel.

The tribunal had, on May 7, 2020 reserved judgement in the petition filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Engineer Musa Wada, in the November 16, 2019, governorship election in Kogi State after parties adopted their final written addresses.

