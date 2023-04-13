Group urges Soludo to rescue community from erosion

John Metchie, prime minister of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), has appealed to Governor Chukwuma Soludo to rescue the Umueri community in Anambra East Local Government Area from erosion.

According to him, several roads and villages in the local government risk being cut off.

Metchie called on the governor to come to the rescue of Umueri, from the menace of massive and fast expanding erosion which is destroying rural roads connecting the community to other parts of the state.

“I want my Governor to note that only his personal, urgent intervention would save us from the natural but controllable disaster,” he said. “I have no doubt that the governor, who has shown leadership and empathy in governance, would come to our rescue on this, as he has done in the past.”

In the same vein, Metchie commended Soludo and the state Commissioner for Transportation, Patricia Igwebuike for the ongoing “sensitization on safety requirements,” preparatory to the commencement of water transportation in the state.

Metchie who is also the African director, the International Association of World Peace Advocates (A United Nations affiliate), hailed the duo for the commencement of the Otu-Ocha Marine Project in Anambra East Local Government, saying it would bring huge relief to communities in the coastal areas of the state.

“I want to thank Governor Soludo and the state commissioner For Transportation, Patricia Igwebuike, for the ongoing sensitization on safety requirements.

“There is excitement in many communities in Anambra East Local Government, seeing the massive sensitization and distribution of water safety material to residents, as part of the drill, to prepare our people for water transportation that the government is about to kick-off,” he said.

According to him, with safe water transportation, the communities would benefit immensely because there would be ease of community-to-community movement while farmers can reach their farms and rural and urban markets with relief.