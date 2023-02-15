Election: Tinubu goofs yet again

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), goofed yet again at another political campaign rally. Tinubu made an appearance at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt to continue his nationwide campaign tour to mobilise voters to vote for him so that he can not only win a simple majority but also 25 percent of the votes cast across the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

When the announcer-Abike Dabiri made a call for the national anthem to be played, the former Lagos State governor raised his hands with the walking stick on top, a move that quickly pushed Adam Oshiomole, dressed in his trademark carton brown shirt and trousers, followed by a white face cap, to act. Oshiomole stretched his right hand to tell Tinubu to put his hands down, an action that caused him to immediately drop his hands and place his right hand on his chest for the national anthem.

On the podium, he was joined by Tonye Cole, the governorship candidate of the APC, and other party stalwarts both at the state and federal levels. Conspicuously missing was the former governor of the state, Rotimi Ameachi.