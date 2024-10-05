BSIEC commence LG polls elections

Benue State Independent Electoral Commission BSIEC Today Saturday 5th October 2024 conduct a peaceful Local Government elections with turn out en-mass to exercise their civic responsibilities.

The BSIEC Chairman, Terlumum Tombowua together with Members of the Forum Chairmen State Independent Electoral Commission in Nigeria jointly monitor the exercise in Makurdi the State capital and Guma local government area where the team also visited Ortese Camp of Internally Displaced persons.

Addressing press at LGEA Primary School Daudu, Chairman Benue State Independent Electoral Commission BSIEC Barrister Tombowua expressed satisfaction with the turnout, which he said was massive and unprecedented.

Tombowua, responding to questions said voting was decentralised to polling units across the State with adequate security and materials for electorates to exercise their franchise without molestation.

In a remark Leader Forum of Chairmen State Independent Electoral Commission Member Ogbe said they were in the State in Solidarity with BSIEC and to monitor the election and make the commendations.

Ogbe noted with satisfaction the turnout of voters, arrival of materials,the security arrangement and thanked BSIEC Chairman Barrister Terlumun for the Job well done.

Some of the polling units visited by BSIEC Chairman and a team of election observers include LGEA Primary School Wurukum populary known as Suswam Thank You,Tilley Gyado College North Bank Makurdi,Mbajiku Agan Toll Gate,LGEA Primary School Ortese and RCM Primary School Daudu, while Electoral Officers where seen carrying out their lawful duties.

