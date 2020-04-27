Breaking: Reps issue stiffer guidelines for resumption of proceedings

Ahead of its resumption this Tuesday, the House of Representatives has issued stiffer guidelines for proceedings and other legislative activities.

According to the guidelines, released on Monday, only those ‘properly kitted’ will be allowed into National Assembly Complex; gallery will be closed and only Sergeant at-Arms will open doors while there will be special pass for those entering.

The guidelines demanded members to notify Clerks before using their offices, while there will be three empty seats between sitting members and members would not approach the presiding officer or clerk until absolutely necessary.

Furthermore, only medical staff as approved by the Clerk of the National Assembly and two Electronic Media representatives and two Print Media representatives as approved by the Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs and the Director of Information will allowed to enter the House.

Others conditions are: “Staff of the Directorate of Estate and Works as approved by the Clerk of the National Assembly to ensure regular supply of electricity, including uninterrupted switch to generating set as may be necessary. Critical essential staff, apart from the Secretaries, as may be approved by the Clerk of the House of Representatives”.

Details soon…