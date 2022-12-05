Atiku: Why I may shun Nigerian hospitals if elected

Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said he may shun Nigerian hospitals for personal healthcare if elected president after next February’s presidential poll.

Atiku, who also the PDP’s presidential candidate in the 2019 general election was responding to a question; whether he would patronise the country’s hospitals to set a clear example for other leaders and elite from patronizing foreign medical care at the AriseTV town hall dialogue on Sunday.

The former Vice President acknowledged that it was obvious the nation’s health care system had its challenges which had inhibit them was delivering quality services to Nigerians.

“We have limitations; we know we have those limitations”, Atiku said.

However, Atiku’ position was different from that of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, who promised to patronise Nigerian hospitals and use Nigerian doctors if he is voted into power next year, stressing that he would work to upgrade existing infrastructures and train health workers across public hospitals in the country.

In recent years, Atiku has lived in Dubai the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates, he only comes to Nigeria to attend important political gatherings and other functions.

The elite and political leaders have been criticized by Nigerians for their penchant for medical tourism in recent decades amid the worsening state of public hospitals and unmotivated health workers in the country.

Incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari has consistently sought foreign medical care since assuming office in 2015.

Despite the criticism from Nigerians over the years, President Buhari is not bothered and has continued to patronise foreign hospitals and doctors in London

Nigeria’s Presidential poll is slated for February 25 next year, in which a successor would be elected to replace President Buhari of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), having ruled Africa’s biggest economy for eight years of two-term.