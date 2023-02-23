APC reaping fruits of seeds sown in 8 years

Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), now has no one to blame but itself for policies that have hurt the economy.

The latest of such policies is the naira design that has caused a crippling cash crunch that threatens growth in Africa’s biggest economy due to the strain it has brought on consumer spending.

Some governors within the ruling APC have attacked their principal at the helm of affairs in the country and called him out for the ill-thought-out process of phasing out high-value naira notes from N200 to N1000.

The governors of Kaduna and Ogun states, Nasir El-Rufai and Dapo Abiodun respectively, both members of the APC, have dared President Muhammadu Buhari, asking residents of their states to continue spending and receiving the old naira notes outlawed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and supported by their principal, Buhari.

Of the eight other governors to have joined the lawsuit alongside the aforementioned states, as co-plaintiffs against the federal government, seven are APC members (Zamfara, Kogi, Lagos, Obdo, Ekiti, Kano and Cross River state governors) while one represents the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (Sokoto State governor).

The flawed process of the naira redesign process is all on the CBN, but the APC governors are taking it out mostly on the President, calling on him to intervene on the CBN as he perhaps has so often done.

The lines defining the CBN’s independence have become blurred since the speech by President Buhari about killing the naira became a guiding principle for the CBN’s insistence to keep the naira artificially strong.

“The naira design policy has affected everyone whether politician or ordinary Nigerian and some faction of the ruling party feel they have had enough but are going about it the wrong way because only the CBN can be held accountable for the policy,” said a former senior government official who did not want to be named.

He said: “The CBN has sole responsibility and control over all monetary policies and isn’t obliged by law to obey the order of the Supreme Court, but the APC governors are shutting down banks not receiving the old notes when it’s their regulator asking them to do so.

“I would have thought the contentious foreign exchange policy which denied state governors enough naira cash to pay worker salaries would have elicited this type of reaction but it didn’t.”

“APC says APC introduced the naira policy to stop the APC from winning the election,” said Abiodun Rasaq, former head of investor relations at a leading Nigerian bank.

“It’s unfortunate that there are protests in different places and it’s spreading fast…this unfortunately is not the solution. The leadership is failing the people and they are perhaps pushing the masses to the wall,” Rasaq said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, fixed March 3 for judgement in the suit filed by some state governments challenging the naira redesign policy.

The date of judgement is about a week after Nigeria’s presidential election, which will hold February 25 and a further two weeks ahead of state elections scheduled to come up on March 11.

Read also: Election seen as APC referendum with youth angriest

Several previous policies by the APC administration, whether the border closure or foreign exchnage and petrol subsidy policy, have all hurt the economy.

Poverty has also deepened with average incomes sliding from a high of over $3,000 in 2014 to about $2,000 in 2022, according to World Bank data.

The government has also had revenue challenges with falling global oil prices and the country’s domestic production taking turns to force a reduction in oil revenues. The government’s debt stock has more than tripled since 2015 due to the revenue shortfall and interest payments on the debt now account for the bulk of the cash strapped government’s earnings.

Nigerians head to the polls to February 25, with the majority of the polls calling a victory for Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, a previously little-known party that is now going head to head against the dominant and more established PDP and APC.

Nigerians, mostly youths who form the bull of voters, polled in a survey say the hardship endured under the ruling party is a major driving force for their choice of Obi, a former governor of South-eastern Anambra state.