ANAP’s nationwide poll puts Peter Obi ahead of Tinubu and Atiku with wide margin

A new opinion poll on the fortunes of the candidates for next years presidential elections which was released Thursday morning by ANAP foundation shows Peter Obi, of the labour party holding a significant lead of both Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling APC and Atiku Abubakar of the opposition PDP.

In the nation wide poll, Peter Obi is standing at 21% while both Tinubu and Atiku tied at second place with 13% each. Kwankwanso of the NNPP is at a distant fourth with only 3%.

Mr. Peter Obi’s 8 percentage point lead at this early stage is significant, but not sufficient to separate him completely from a leading pack of candidates scoring 21%, 13% and 13% respectively.

Undecided voters and those who prefer not to reveal their preferred candidate add up to a whopping 32% and 15% respectively. The gender split of undecided voters shows that 39% of women are undecided versus 27% of male voters.

