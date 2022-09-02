2023: Hogan Polygraph offers to test presidential candidates for accountability

As the 2023 general election draws nearer, Hogan Polygraph and Investigations Limited, Nigeria’s premier polygraph company, said it was offering a free lie detector test to all presidential and gubernatorial candidates in Nigeria.

According to the company, the test will ensure that Nigerians elect honest and ethical leaders.

Paul Ibirogba, group chief executive officer of Hogan Polygraph and Investigations Limited, said Nigerians are increasingly demanding greater accountability, transparency, and integrity from politicians, and a polygraph could help the electorate discern the leaders who have the nation’s interest at heart.

“Companies across this nation are utilising polygraph examinations as a tool to eliminate applicants with a fraudulent history in order to protect their revenue from embezzlement and to verify employment history. The same can be done to enable the Nigerian public choose the best political candidates,” he said.

Ibirogba further said that political candidates who agree to a free lie detector test would be required to sign a waiver allowing the test results to be released to the public.

Hogan Polygraph made entertainment headlines last year after performing a lie detector test on Nigerian reality TV star Michael Ilesanmi of 90 Day Fiance while on air during a tell-all show for the cast of the United States hit TV show, which is viewed by millions of Americans as well as a global audience.

Hogan Polygraph & Investigations is a sister company of Hogan Guards, one of the nation’s leading security firms with operations nationwide.