The African perspective of leadership

When it comes to leadership in Africa, it is not surprising that there is a lot of bias and myths about the continent. Leadership is often viewed only through the lenses of the western-based theories and principles and often portrayed in a negative light, forgetting that leadership is contextual, contingent on societal dynamics.

Pre-colonial Africa had strong leadership structures that led to the growth and development of the continent, albeit in small groups or clans. It was not out of place to have our history trace a systematic succession plan, which demanded good governance and accountability from the leaders with the risk of being ridiculed by the people and forced to abdicate if there is a vote of no confidence.

By the advent of colonial rule, African leaders were played as pawns by the European colonialists who were more interested in plundering the continent and carting off her goodies to faraway lands than genuinely developing the continent. They sought leaders who were non-threatening and loyal to their rule, rather than consolidate the existing leadership structures.

Post-colonial rule, the newly independent leaders who had no prior experience independently leading groups as large as what they were now entrusted with naturally floundered. In a bid to exert their authority and be regarded as having strong leadership capabilities, those at the helm of affairs began to be more interested in controlling the people and consolidating their positional powers. The actions of these leaders have given the global community a skewed perspective about leadership in Africa.

We need to look at some of the myths that exist about leadership in Africa and what the truth is. These myths often arise due to the negative way the continent and its leadership is portrayed in the media and scholarly works. An African scholar- Masango stated that “Developed countries have always viewed our continent as a place plagued by corruption, dictatorship, military coups, rebellious leaders, greediness, misuse of power, incompetent leadership, politically as well as economically ineffective and suspicious leaders who undermine their own democracies.” These myths the global community have about Africa are:

African leaders are corrupt: While it is true that corruption exists and is rampant in some places. Africa does not have exclusive rights when it comes to corruption. Africa and her leaders can be argued to have learnt crime from their colonial masters. There are countries in Africa where fraud is not tolerated and where things are working. Some countries like Botswana and Rwanda are known for the strides they are making when it comes to leadership and making a difference in the lives of their people.

Big men dominate African leadership. There is the mistaken belief that to be a leader in both politics and business, one needs to have connections with the powerful cabals who rule behind the scenes. While it is true that this is how many leaders rise to the top, including in the developed countries such as the United States where the presidential candidates often court the powerful and rich for endorsements as well as campaign finances, it is not the full story. In recent times, people with no connections are carving a niche for themselves and creating their path to leadership in various parts of human endeavours in Africa.

Leadership is mainly masculine: Often, many people have this idea that it was the western civilization that brought about the fight for women’s rights on the continent. But Africa has always had strong women who played a big part in their communities. Back in history, there are stories of women who as individuals and as a network of women, fought against injustice, wanting the best for their communities.

In Pre-colonial times, there was Queen Amanirenas of Present-Day Ethiopia who ruled around 332 BC and was known for military expertise and skill. There was also Queen Aminatu of present-day Zaria, Nigeria, also known as a great warrior who expanded the territory of the Hausa people.

During the colonial era, some women leaders did not sit back and accept the change that was being forced upon them. Queen Nzingha of Angola fought a fierce battle against and held off the Portuguese for 30 years. Another excellent example of a woman in power who stood her ground was Queen Yaa Asantewa of Ghana. As queen, she encouraged her people to fight for the release of King Prempeh, while resisting the propositions of the colonialists.

When it comes to women warriors, the Dahomey warriors of Benin have won their place in the annals of history. In the 18th and 19th Century, they were renowned for their fierce mastery in military combat, as they fought against western powers.

But it wasn’t just women in high places of authority who were taking a stand during the colonial era. In Nigeria, 1929, there was what became known as the Aba Women’s Riot. It was, in essence, an anti-colonial revolt organised by women expressing their frustrations over social, political and economic grievances.

Still in Nigeria, there was the Abeokuta Women’s Revolt, also known as the Egba Women’s Tax Riot which took place in the late 1940s. The Abeokuta Women’s Union led it; their campaign was simply against the imposition of what they considered unfair taxation by the Nigerian colonial government.

These stories highlight that Africa was more sophisticated than what is often portrayed in the history taught in books and the classroom. Women, in many aspects, had a better way of living before the colonial powers came. Women were respected in their respective societies and were involved in the political affairs of the community. Also, they were deeply engaged in the economic matters of the land, as they played a significant role in the running and organising of the local markets.

Women in Africa have not stopped championing for their rights and those in their communities. More and more, we are seeing today’s African women rise in the business and political world, just like their predecessors did in the past. Africa as a continent has produced three women presidents, something the United States has yet to accomplish. They include Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia, Joyce Banda of Malawi and Amreenah Gurib-Fakum of Mauritius. The incredible story is that of Rwanda, where 62 percent of the National legislature are women, thus setting a standard globally.

Power change in Africa is often violent. This myth is another pervasive and robust perception that the western world has about Africa when it comes to leadership, especially in the political arena. At the same time, it is true that in the past, there was political instability due to military coups and long term rule by some heads of states. In recent years there has been a more peaceful transition to power. A great example was when former President Goodluck Jonathan stepped down without incident after conceding defeat to Muhammad Buhari after the presidential elections in 2015.

A lot of African leaders continue to push past the myths the global community has about Africa. I am hopeful that African leaders will unite and look inwards to find solutions to Africa’s challenges like we did before we adopted a form of learned helplessness and a habit of always going cap in hand to the same people who break us, for assistance. Do look out for a continuation of this article.

Toye Sobande

Sobande is a Lawyer and Leadership Consultant. He is a Doctoral Candidate at Regent University, Virginia Beach, USA, for a Ph.D. in Strategic Leadership. Email:contactme@toyesobande.com