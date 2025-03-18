For over 700 days, headlines have warned of robots stealing jobs and algorithms making workers redundant. Yet, as artificial intelligence (AI) becomes a bigger part of our working lives, the story unfolding is far less dystopian and far more pragmatic.

AI is not here to replace humans. It is here to help us work smarter.

Rather than causing mass unemployment, AI is reshaping work in ways that boost productivity and open new career paths.

As we move from 2023 into 2025 and beyond, the question is no longer whether AI will change our jobs, but how we adapt to make the most of it.

AI is creating more jobs than it’s destroying.

The fear that machines will take over has deep roots. And yes, some roles will disappear. According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2023, AI and automation could displace 85 million jobs by 2025.

But there’s another number worth noting: 97 million new roles are expected to emerge in the same period. These roles, ranging from data analysts and AI specialists to cybersecurity experts, often come with better pay and prospects for growth.

Take manufacturing. AI-powered robots now handle repetitive tasks like assembling products, improving efficiency and safety.

But people are still needed to program these machines, troubleshoot problems, and ensure quality. In finance, algorithms flag suspicious transactions in seconds, but human judgement remains essential in deciding what happens next.

AI makes work easier and often more interesting.

At its best, AI takes care of the dull stuff. It automates routine tasks and frees up humans to focus on what we do best: solving problems, being creative, and building relationships.

Consider data analysis. Tools like Power BI and Google Looker Studio sift through mountains of data, spotting trends that would take human analysts days to uncover. According to a 2024 McKinsey study, firms using AI to analyse data reported productivity gains of up to 40 percent.

In customer service, AI chatbots handle simple queries tracking packages or resetting passwords so that human agents can focus on more complex, sensitive cases.

Gartner reports that, as of 2024, AI manages 75 percent of basic customer service interactions. Yet far from making call centre agents obsolete, companies are still hiring people who can listen, empathise, and solve problems that machines can’t.

New jobs are emerging fast.

As AI takes over repetitive tasks, new roles are emerging. A decade ago, jobs like machine learning engineer or AI ethicist barely existed. Today, they are in high demand.

In healthcare, AI scans medical images faster and more accurately than ever before. But it does not replace doctors; it gives them better tools to diagnose and treat patients. In law, AI reviews contracts at speed, but lawyers still make the judgement calls.

The U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics projects a 31 percent growth in data science roles by 2032.

Similar trends are playing out in the UK, Canada, and Australia. Across industries, AI is creating opportunities for those with the right skills and prompting many to acquire them.

Humans and AI: better together

We are moving towards an “augmented workforce,” where humans and AI work side by side. Machines handle what is repetitive or data-heavy, while humans bring creativity, critical thinking, and emotional intelligence.

In manufacturing, robots assemble parts; people ensure the process runs smoothly. In finance, AI monitors markets; financial advisors interpret the data and help clients make informed decisions.

A 2024 Deloitte survey found that firms combining AI with human expertise not only boosted productivity but also reported higher employee satisfaction. Freed from monotonous tasks, workers had time to focus on what mattered most.

Using AI responsibly matters.

Of course, there are risks. AI must be used responsibly. Bias in algorithms, data privacy concerns, and lack of transparency are serious issues.

When AI is used in recruitment, for example, it can unintentionally discriminate if not properly monitored. That is why many companies now employ AI ethics officers. Tech giants like Google and IBM have entire teams focused on ensuring their AI systems are fair and transparent.

Governments are also stepping in. The EU’s AI Act, passed in 2024, sets out strict rules for the use of AI in sensitive sectors like healthcare and finance, ensuring accountability and protecting individual rights.

A tool, not a threat

AI is transforming the world of work, but it is not here to replace us. It’s a tool that can make our jobs easier, more productive, and often more rewarding. The challenge is not to resist this change but to adapt, learn new skills, and use AI to our advantage.

Companies that invest in AI and in training their people stand to gain the most. Those who embrace these changes will find themselves not only more competitive but also able to offer more fulfilling roles to their employees.

AI is not stealing jobs. It is changing them and, in many cases, for the better.

Oladosu Ibrahim Adeniyi, Bsc, Data Analyst, Data Engineer, Cloud/Devops Engineer, Cloud Architect, Co-founder CodeSphere Academy.

