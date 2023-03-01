Tinubu, Shettima receive certificate of return

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and his running mate in the just concluded presidential election and this running mate, Kashim Shettima have received certificates of return as president-elect and vice resident-elect.

Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC chairman presented the certificates to them on Wednesday at the International Conference Centre, Abuja which served as venue for the national collation centre.

Yakubu had earlier declared Tinubu winner of the presidential polls having scored 8,794,726 to defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who obtained 6,984, 520 and Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (PDP) who garnered, 6,101,533.

By the collection of the certificates, it is now certified that both Tinubu and Shettima have duly elected to office of President and Vice President and they would be swor-in on May 29.

In his remarks after collecting the certificate, Tinubu said his victory was not for one man or party but for all Nigerians who are committed to a greater society.

The president-elect said though some may be disappointed that their preferred candidates did not emerged victorious but he is extending the embrace and comfort of one family to all as the father of the nation.

“This important document symbolises our collective democratic attainment and even loftier aspirations. It represents the impending transfer of a most sacred duty and trust from one person to another.

At its most sublime, this certificate also symbolises that each of you has the ability to achieve what others believe is impossible for you to achieve.

“I stand before you as the president elect. And yes, that is special. But, I am no different than anyone of you. If I can do this. You can do better. You must do better

“Our destiny as a people and nation depends on our ability to shed the artificial restrictions of bias and prejudice so that we live fully unto our democratic creed that no one is innately superior or entitled to greater rights and opportunities than any other Nigeria,” he said.

Tinubu said very soon

the nation shall witness a young person standing, woman, someone from

from a tribe that many people have tried to dismiss as somehow being disqualified for the highest office.

holding the certificate he held as its owner.

“By dint of hard work, determination and unyielding belief in a noble endeavor, you can achieve the best of things. There are young people listening to me right now who shall one day be the leaders of our precious and exceptional democratic republic.

“Thus, by taking this certificate, I assume a sacred duty I shall never ignore. To you the people, especially the youths, I will work day and night. I will work to the utmost of my ability to make Nigeria better.

“For this to be a victory at all, it cannot simply be a victory for one man or even one party. It must become a victory for all Nigerians who are committed to a greater society.

“I know many did not vote for me. And you are disappointed that your candidate is not where I now stand. I understand your hurt. To you, I extend the embrace and comfort of one family member to another.

“This great project called Nigeria beckons to us all. It is bigger and more important than any partisan divide.

To my supporters, I ask you to continue to have faith in the mission that we have articulated.

“To those who didn’t support me, I ask that you not allow the disappointment of this moment to keep you from realising the historic national progress we can make by joining hands and hearts in common endeavor to pull this nation through.

“In a phrase, I am asking you to work with me. I may be the president election but I need you. More importantly, Nigeria needs you. My heart and my doors are open to you. I ask you to come in so that we may begin the task of rebuilding our national home together, day by day, brick by brick,” the president elect said.

Tinubu added that: “Where there is poverty. Let us create prosperity and jobs. Where there is hunger. Let us feed the people, chasing hunger from their midst.

Where there is now scarcity, let us rediscover abundance.

“Where there is brutality, may we replace it with brotherhood.

Where violence stalks the land, may we establish peace. Where others have erected temples to hatred and bias, may we construct permanent monuments to compassion and abiding affection.

“History will record this day as the moment when I officially stood before you as president elect. However, I would like to dedicate this day and record it as the moment that we vowed to come together to make Nigeria stand and shine forth at the beloved and brave republic God intended it to be.”