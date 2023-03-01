Akande-Sadipe disclaims unauthorized posters in Oluyole

Tolulope Akande-Sadipe representing Oluyole Federal Constituency Representative, has admonished relevant authorities to investigate the unauthorized posters bearing her image, saying justice must be served on perpetrators.

Speaking through her media aide, Olamilekan Olusada, on Wednesday, the lawmaker said this will serve as a deterrent to others who may attempt to perpetrate similar acts in the future.

Akande-Sadipe said “Task Media observed that some unscrupulous elements have put up posters bearing the image of Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe across Oluyole Federal Constituency”.

“We wish to inform the general public Tolulope Akande-Sadipe or any of her supporters have nothing to do with this electoral illegality. At no time did Tolulope Akande-Sadipe or her campaign team authorise any new posters since the mandatory end of campaigns”, she said.

“Our intelligence reports reveal that the posters were posted after the election for unknown reasons, and we condemn this act in its entirety. We urge all parties involved to desist from any act of impersonation or false representation, as this could undermine the electoral process and lead to chaos and confusion”.

Akande-Sadipe and her team reaffirmed commitment to a free and fair electoral process, disassociating from any act of impersonation or false representation.

“We urge the general public to disregard the unauthorized posters and to report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities”.