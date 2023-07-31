Newsletter Preferences
Morning Rundown
The Morning Rundown is served out at 5 am every day, with a rundown of business information to help you start your business day. This is good for decision-makers, MD/CEOs, SME owners, stock & cryptocurrency brokers, and decision makers across the economy your inbox at 2 pm.
Market Close
The BusinessDay Market Close is sent out at the close of every business day, and it provides you with the top stories that made Headlines during the course of the day. Now you don’t have to worry about missing out on the important news of the day.
BD Politics
BD Politics is your weekly focus on the wheeling and dealing on the nation’s political turf. It also connects the dots of how politics in Nigeria affects economics and business— the allocation of scarce resources. Expect it every Friday evening in your inbox.
Market intelligence
Market intelligence is a weekly newsletter that uncovers peculiar insights about companies and markets for the purpose of accurate and confident decision-making in determining strategy in areas such as market opportunity, market penetration strategy, and market development. Expect it every Monday in your inbox at 2 pm.
Manufacturing Insights
Every Saturday, Manufacturing Insights delivers a weekly roundup on the major events you should know about in the manufacturing industry.
Agribusiness digest
Agribusiness digest brings you up to date on happenings in the rapidly evolving landscape of food security and energising industries with required inputs in Nigeria.
The Tech Bulletin
The Tech Bulletin goes out every Thursday, it’s a newsletter that serves you the juiciest stories in the technology world in the market. We look at the startups breaking borders, the telecom operators pushing digital inclusion, the policies that are shaping the market, and the individuals behind the innovations.
Economic Review
BusinessDay’s rundown of major economic events of the week, and their potential to impact your future and the country as a whole.
Energy Report
Get informed and abreast of issues in the energy sector, delivered to you every Tuesday.