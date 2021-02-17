Model Jocelyn Wedow is climbing new heights of success

Every year The SOCIETY – a globally renowned fashion company, hosts Swim Week in Miami. The show offers a host of events, the debut of new swimsuit styles, and showcases some of the trending names in swimsuit modeling. Jocelyn Wedow walked the Miami catwalk representing several swimwear brands and heated up the Swim Week runway.

Wedow is no stranger to the runway, having previously showcased swim brand looks both on the catwalk and within magazine pages. The Miami SwimShow has become an important event within the swimwear industry. The event offers a platform for the newest swimwear trends and helps to connect swimwear buyers and suppliers. The show takes over Miami Beach each year and defines which brands will sizzle that season. Wedow has lent her look to different swimwear brands to help them bring the heat to the runway. Of the event Wedow says, “The Miami Swim Week has become much more than just a tradeshow; it’s now an event that promotes inclusivity for every style and body.”

Jocelyn Wedow began her career as a model at the age of twenty; she is currently signed to CW Management and Elite Model Management, based in Miami and Los Angeles. Her modeling career has seen her featured in magazine editorials and catwalk shows like the Swim Week in Miami event. Wedow was previously featured in Sports Illustrated in the Weekends Hot Clicks feature. The Toronto native will continue to walk on runways like the Miami Swim Week catwalk, but she is also currently pursuing a film career. Wedow will soon be seen in an upcoming motion picture from Haymarket Films titled ‘Summit Fever.’ It’s clear that the swimwear showcasing event of Miami Swim Week will continue to heat up the runway with styles and trends brought to the catwalk by models like Jocelyn Wedow.