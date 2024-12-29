Yuletide: Benue retains N1bn beer spending, as unveils state owned beer

As part of efforts to retain the whopping amount of money spent monthly to buy beer from other parts of the country and outside the country, Benue Investment and Property Company Limited has unveiled a State-owned premium lager beer called, ‘ZEVA’.

The unveiling of the premium lager beer is a significant milestone in the socio-economic growth and development of Benue State, having had the old Benue Breweries Limited sold to Nigerian Breweries PLC through defunct Consolidated Breweries PLC, and is expected to have a positive economic impact on the lives of the people and their drinking habits.

The inaugurated brewery plant, according to an official statement, has an installed production capacity of 180,000 bottles of beer per day with a huge capacity to boost the production of sorghum and cassava considered the main beer raw materials.

Recall that a section of the Media had earlier quoted Raymond Asemakaha, Managing Director of Benue Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC) to have stated that Benue as a State consumed beer in the region of N850 million and N870 million monthly, and the consumption could rise to N1 billion during the festive periods in December every year.

Given this, the executive Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has officially launched the ZEVA Premium Lager Beer, a product of the Benue Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC). v

Governor Alia who did the unveiling ceremony in the evening at the Ibrahim Babangida Square, Makurdi, commended the management of BIPC for their efforts in revamping the brewery industry, which had been dormant for 42 years after it was first launched in 1982 by the first civilian governor of Benue State Aper Aku.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the revitalization of moribund industries and the establishment of new ones, emphasizing their pivotal role in driving economic growth and development.

He encouraged the people of Benue State to embrace the ZEVA brand, underscoring its economic benefits to the people. “Let us take ownership of our beer, ensuring that our money circulates within the state,” he stated.

The Governor further urged farmers across the state to leverage the opportunity provided by the brewery industry by engaging in the cultivation of raw materials needed for production and assured farmers of the government’s unwavering support in enhancing agricultural productivity.

The Managing Director/CEO of BIPC, Dr Raymond Asemakaha, elaborated on the strategic rationale behind the company’s foray into beer production. He revealed that Benue State records over ₦1 billion in annual beer consumption, with external brands previously dominating the market. The introduction of ZEVA Premium Lager Beer aims to retain over 70% of this revenue within the state, thereby stimulating local economic activity.

Asemakaha highlighted the broader economic benefits of the initiative, including job creation, increased Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and economic diversification. He disclosed that BIPC’s various strategic business units have already provided employment to over 400 individuals, with a target of creating 10,000 additional jobs by the end of 2025.

He further assured stakeholders of the company’s dedication to its mandate, stating, “BIPC will continue to establish new businesses every quarter, ensuring that Benue State becomes fully industrialized.”

Prominent stakeholders and industry experts present at the event lauded BIPC’s achievements. Prof. Barnabas Achakpaikyo, Director of the Center for Food Technology and Research at Benue State University and lead consultant for the ZEVA beer recipe, commended the company for its innovation and dedication to economic transformation.

