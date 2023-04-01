Why we evicted passenger denouncing Tinubu – Ibom Air

Ibom Air has explained reasons it had to forcefully disembark a certain passenger from it’s aircraft on Friday.

This report is coming following several videos and reports being circulated on a passenger onboard Ibom Air on Friday openly rejecting the inauguration of the Asiwaju Bola-Ahmed Tinubu, president-elect.

In a statement signed by Aniekan Essienette, group manager, marketing and communication, Ibom Air confirmed that the incident happened on its 6 pm flight from Abuja to Lagos on Friday, 31 March 2023.

“A passenger stood up and began addressing other passengers in a manner considered inappropriate and unruly, as he was making other passengers nervous.

“Our crew deemed his continuous unruly behavior unsafe and called on airport security to help with the situation. Upon his refusal to stop or disembark peacefully, the security operatives were left with no choice but to forcefully disembark the passenger as a last option,” Essienette said.

She stated that the airline is aware that several videos and reports of this incident are circulating on social media and wish to provide the right perspective.

“Ibom Air wishes to assure our passengers that we maintain very high safety and service standards and will never compromise the safety and security of our passengers,” the airline stated.

The airline also apologised to the affected passengers for the time it took to disembark the passenger, which caused an otherwise on-time departure to be delayed by an hour.