Why I went into self-isolation – Governor Sule

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has explained why he went into self-isolation, saying that, in the cause of his official functions, he had contact with two persons confirmed to be victims of coronavirus.

The Governor however appealed to the people who had contact with confirmed cases to present themselves for testing to curtail the spread of the virus.

Governor Sule stated this Friday during a news conference at the Government House in Lafia, explained that his test results was negative.

He said he went into self-isolation while awaiting the result of his test from The National Centre Of Disease Control (NCDC), Abuja, following contact with some confirmed victims of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The Governor said, he was in isolation following contact with some confirmed cases of Coronavirus, which put his life and the people around at risk, hence his decision to isolate himself.

He stressed, “in the course of discharging my official responsibilities and to some national matters, I had come in contact with two persons who were later diagnosed to be COVID-19 positive; and so I immediately went into self-isolation.”

He expressed gratitude to God that the result, which came out around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, had been confirmed negative.

“samples from his deputy, Emmanuel Akabe and Justice Sidi Bage, the Emir of Lafia, who both had contact with him during the period, had turned out negative as well, he added.

He prayed God to heal the entire world from the deadly disease and intervene in bringing an end to the pandemic so that people could go back to their normal lives.

The governor also appealed to members of the public, who had contact with any confirmed case of COVID-19, to go into self-isolation and report to the appropriate authorities through the phone numbers provided.

He also expressed gratitude to God that so far there had not been any confirmed case of COVID-19 in Nasarawa State and assured the public that the government was doing everything to protect citizens and contain the spread of the virus in the state.

Meanwhile, the governor said, for now, markets in the state would still be opened to give people the opportunity to stock up their homes with food and essentials in case of any eventuality.

Sule said social and religious gatherings including weddings, church services, and Mosques prayers, were henceforth restricted to not more than 50 persons; adding that anyone who violated the directive would be sanctioned.

He, however, said the measures taken so far to contain the spread of the virus would be reviewed as events unfolded.

The governor, therefore, advised people of the state to continue to maintain social distancing and improve their personal and environmental hygiene to avoid being infected